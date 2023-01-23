Late for Work 1/23: Reported Interview Requests Show Focus on Improving Passing Attack

Zrebiec believes there are even more that haven't surfaced, which shouldn't be surprising seeing as Harbaugh has gone through lengthy hiring processes before and stated he wanted to "cast a wide net."

"There are surely more candidates whose names haven't surfaced," Zrebiec wrote. "Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, San Francisco 49ers pass game coordinator Bobby Slowik and Denver Broncos pass game coordinator Klint Kubiak are among the names of assistants garnering some buzz around the league. When Harbaugh hired Kubiak's father, Gary, to run his offense, he spoke to more than 30 candidates for the job in a process that took about two weeks."

Tough Choices Lie Ahead for GM Eric DeCosta

Before free agency or the NFL Draft, decisions must be made regarding the Ravens' own unrestricted free agents.

The Ravens have a large list of players whose contracts have expired and The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer listed some of the "difficult roster decisions" that lie ahead for General Manager Eric DeCosta.

S Chuck Clark

"Clark has played every defensive snap over the past three seasons. He's been an emotional leader, a defensive signal-caller and a reliable tackler," Shaffer wrote. "He also represents $3.6 million in potential cap savings and happens to play a position the Ravens bolstered last offseason with the first-round selection of Kyle Hamilton and the signing of Marcus Williams. Geno Stone's emergence as a reliable stopgap starter could also make Clark expendable."

CB Marcus Peters

"In his first season back from a torn ACL, Peters played a career-low 13 games and struggled at times in defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's zone-heavy system," Shaffer wrote. "He allowed 48 completions on 68 targets for 559 yards and five touchdowns, according to PFF, with two passes broken up and one intercepted. Peters, a beloved teammate whose insights on film study helped Marlon Humphrey's development, is a pending free agent. The 30-year-old told The Ringer this past season that he wanted to stay in Baltimore, calling it 'the best thing for me.' The Ravens are thin at the position, with little returning starting experience beyond Humphrey and Brandon Stephens, whose play was also erratic in 2022."

LG Ben Powers

"Among NFL guards, Powers finished 10th in ESPN's pass-block win rate and second in run-block win rate," Shaffer wrote. "He also didn't miss a snap on offense, playing all 1,096 in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. But with more pressing roster needs elsewhere, and capable reserves who could step in next season — Patrick Mekari, Ben Cleveland, Trystan Colon — DeCosta seemed resigned to losing Powers in free agency."

Media Gives Encore Applause for Ravens Defense After Bengals Trounce Bills

While the Ravens' season ended last Sunday, they received a second round of applause after the Cincinnati Bengals bullied the Buffalo Bills, 27-10, and marched on to the AFC Championship.