Late for Work 6/30: Which Offensive Free Agents Might the Ravens Target?

Which Newcomer to the AFC North Will Make the Biggest Impact?

With all four teams in the AFC North making significant additions this offseason, ESPN asked its AFC North beat reporters which newcomer will make the biggest impact. Each reporter had a different answer.

"How about a two-fer: wide receivers Beckham and Zay Flowers," Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor wrote. "Yes, the Ravens still have major questions on offense with the addition of Monken, but Lamar Jackson having explosive receivers at his disposal will have a massive impact on the landscape of the division — especially after a season in which no Ravens wide receiver had more than 460 receiving yards, and the position group accounted for less than half of the team's total receiving yards."

Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley and Bengals reporter Ben Baby went with former Ravens.

"Orlando Brown Jr. The former Baltimore Raven isn't a top-10 tackle in the league, but he represents a significant upgrade when it comes to protecting Joe Burrow's blind side," Hensley wrote. Brown's pass block win rate of 91.8% last year was remarkably better than Jonah Williams (83.5%), who was the Bengals' left tackle last season. How important is this? Burrow is 17-3 (.850) in his career when being sacked fewer than three times."

Baby wrote: "The Browns adding [Za'Darius] Smith to their group of pass-rushers that already features Myles Garrett is my pick. Smith was productive in his lone season with the Vikings last year after missing all but one game because of a back injury the season before. While his pass rush win rate ranked 58th among edge rushers, Smith recorded 10 sacks, good for 19th in the league and his third career Pro Bowl selection."

Browns reporter Jake Trotter chose Monken and Browns Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz.

"Both are tasked with turning around units that underperformed last season," Trotter wrote. "Schwartz won a Super Bowl in Philly, while Monken is coming off a championship-laden stint at the University of Georgia. The Browns' defense and Ravens' offense have the talent to be among the best in the NFL — if the coordinators can get them to play up to their potential."

The reporters also discussed the division's biggest lingering question and which team is the biggest threat to two-time defending AFC North champion Cincinnati.

Ravens Outside Top 10 in ESPN's Roster Rankings

Despite having what appears to be a loaded roster, the Ravens were only No. 11 in ESPN analysts Mike Clay and Seth Walder's roster rankings.

Of the 10 teams ranked ahead of Baltimore, seven are in the AFC, including the Browns (No. 9) and Jets (No. 10), who both went 7-10 last season.

Walder said the X-factor for the Ravens is their wide receiver room.

"You could make the case for Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers or Odell Beckham Jr. being in this spot," Walder wrote. "All three present upsides and come with their own risks and unknowns. Baltimore's season may rest on what it gets out of those three wideouts."

Clay cited a lack of cornerback depth as the Ravens' biggest concern.

"Baltimore has long been a defensive powerhouse, but that is in serious doubt this season, with concern spots at all levels," Clay wrote. "In fact, I easily could've gone with edge rusher or interior DL here. Marlon Humphrey is a terrific No. 1 corner, but Marcus Peters' offseason departure leaves Brandon Stephens, Damarion Williams and Rock Ya-Sin as the top candidates for No. 2 and nickel duties."

Meanwhile, CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell ranked all 32 teams by how much they improved their respective rosters for the coming season and beyond. Despite signing Jackson to a contract extension and significantly upgrading the wide receivers room, the Ravens were ranked in the bottom half of the league at No. 18.

"There's still work to be done defensively," Podell wrote. "Current free agent pass-rusher Justin Houston was the only Raven to record six or more sacks last season (9.5), but he's 34 years old now. Currently, it appears as if Baltimore is banking on the development of 2021 first-round pick outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (24 years old) and 2022 second-round pick outside linebacker David Ojabo (23 years old). The Ravens would benefit from bringing Houston or Yannick Ngakoue, another former Raven, into the flock right before training camp."

Mark Andrews, Two Ex-Ravens Among Biggest Draft Steals of the Decade

ESPN ranked the 50 biggest draft steals of the past decade, and tight end Mark Andrews came in at No. 28.

Andrews, a 2018 third-round pick, was the 86th-overall selection and the fourth tight end selected.

"He had been projected to be a second-round pick, but it's worth noting his stock was affected by the uncertainty about his playing as a Type 1 diabetic," Reid wrote. "There haven't been any issues, and Andrews has become a star at his position; he caught over 100 balls in 2021 for 1,361 yards and nine trips to the end zone."

Two other Ravens picks made the rankings: outside linebacker Matthew Judon (2016 fifth round, No. 146 overall), was No. 31, and Brown Jr. (2018 third round, No. 83 overall) was No. 40.

Kyle Hamilton Makes NFL.com's All-Under-25 Team

Safety Kyle Hamilton was named to NFL.com writer Nick Shook’s All-Under-25 Team.

"Hamilton didn't really play a true safety spot for much of 2022, instead finding a role as a jack of all trades for Baltimore. Still, he earned PFF's top defensive grade among safeties, and now he's stepping into an expanded role," Shook wrote. "The physical traits that made him a tantalizing prospect coming out of Notre Dame have translated, and it will be interesting to see just how quickly he takes another step in Year 2."

Hamilton, 22, is the second-youngest player on the list.

Quick Hits