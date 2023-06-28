Late for Work 6/28: Ravens' Offensive Weapons Ranked Last in AFC North

Looking at the Ravens' Best Offseason Move

The Athletic's NFL beat writers selected the best offseason move for the team they cover, and Jeff Zrebiec's choice was exactly what you think it would be.

While signing Beckham and hiring Monken were big moves, none was bigger than inking Jackson to a five-year, $260 million contract extension.

"The contract stalemate between former league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens persisted for more than a year and challenged the organization on many fronts. It was critically important for the Ravens to find a resolution," Zrebiec wrote. "This offseason, the Ravens upgraded their wide receiver corps, added depth in several positions and welcomed a number of key players back from injuries. None of that would have mattered had the Ravens not secured Jackson's future in Baltimore. As long as the Ravens have a healthy Jackson, they should be a legitimate threat in the AFC."

Sleeper Candidates to Make the 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have one of the deepest rosters in the league, with only a handful of spots on the 53-man roster up for grabs.

Ebony Bird’s Parker Hurley identified several players who are sleepers to secure a spot on the team. Here's a look at three of them:

DL Trey Botts

"Trey Botts is a UDFA from Colorado State-Pueblo. … When you look at his measurables and his draft profile, there is enough to get interested in. Still, the reason he can make this roster comes almost solely down to the depth chart and roster mechanics. The Baltimore Ravens usually keep six defensive linemen. … If you look at the Ravens' roster, they have five locks. Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce, and Brent Urban will make the roster, barring anything off-the-grid happening. So, who will be the sixth man?"

RB Keaton Mitchell

"One of the more exciting UDFA rookie additions was Keaton Mitchell from East Carolina. Most thought Mitchell would get drafted after he blazed his 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. … J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards should be holding things down, but they are both coming off of down 2022 seasons, and that is because 2021 was an injury season. Both of them have their questions. … Justice Hill will be ahead of Mitchell, mainly due to special teams and blocking. Still, Mitchell could also quickly prove to be the better runner. Even if Mitchell does not win the No. 3 job, most teams will keep a fourth running back. Even if the full-back is a fourth, like Patrick Ricard, teams can keep five."

CB Daryl Worley

"One name who is being completely forgotten about is Daryl Worley. That is easy to understand why, especially when the most action he got last year was week 18 against the Bengals. Still, he was on the roster last year, he was active for the playoff game, and now he is back. Most have him outside the roster, but there is definitely a case for him. …There are a lot of names in front of Worley on the pecking order, but all of them have plenty of questions as well. Worley is the least talked about because he is older and the last one to be added to the group, but he could end up being a fifth cornerback on the roster."

Quick Hits