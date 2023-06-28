Presented by

Late for Work 6/28: Ravens' Offensive Weapons Ranked Last in AFC North

Jun 28, 2023 at 09:37 AM
Kevin-Eck
Kevin Eck

Writer

062823LFW
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
From left: RB Keaton Mitchell, QB Lamar Jackson

Ravens' Offensive Weapons Ranked Last in AFC North, No. 15 Overall

Lamar Jackson will head to training camp next month with the best set of weapons he's had since entering the league in 2018. However, while Baltimore has plenty of optimism regarding Jackson's supporting cast, one national pundit isn't so high on Jackson's targets.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell looked at the offensive playmakers (running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends) for all 32 teams and ranked them. The Ravens landed at No. 15.

That's a significant jump from the Ravens' No. 25 ranking last year, but Jackson's weapons are still ranked last in the AFC North. Barnwell's cited injury history as the justification for the Ravens' placement.

Barnwell based his rankings on a team's top five contributors, with wide receivers weighted more heavily than running backs or tight ends.

"Welcome to the most difficult set of playmakers to rank on this list," Barnwell wrote about the Ravens. "On paper, the Ravens have a team that should comfortably be in the top 10. J.K. Dobbins has averaged just under 6 yards per carry as a pro. Rashod Bateman ranked sixth in the NFL in yards per route run over the first eight weeks of 2022. Odell Beckham Jr. was last seen putting together a 288-yard stretch over 3½ games as the Rams won the Super Bowl. Zay Flowers was a force at Boston College and might be the best wideout in the 2023 draft class. Mark Andrews has ranked in the top five among tight ends in fantasy points in each of the past four seasons.

"And yet, outside of Andrews, can we count on any of those players? Dobbins missed all of 2021 and chunks of 2022 recovering from a knee injury; he has played more than 50% of the offensive snaps in a game just eight times over three seasons. Backup Gus Edwards missed all of 2021 and eight games a year ago. Beckham didn't play in 2022 while recovering from a torn ACL, while Bateman was sidelined by a Lisfranc injury and needed a cortisone shot during OTAs. This depth chart looks great on paper, but what are the chances the Ravens get anything close to full seasons from everyone involved?"

Barnwell noted that the Ravens do have more depth than most at wide receiver. Baltimore currently has five first-round wide receivers on the roster (Beckham, Bateman, Flowers, Nelson Agholor, and Laquon Treadwell). The Ravens also have a loaded tight end corps beyond Andrews.

"Nelson Agholor was miscast as a starter with the Patriots, but he's an above-average fourth wideout, especially if the Ravens return him to the field-stretcher role in which he excelled with the Raiders," Barnwell wrote. "Isaiah Likely was impressive as a receiving tight end in his rookie campaign, earning targets at the league's sixth-highest rate among those at the position with 100 or more routes. He will afford the team more flexibility in resting Andrews when new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken chooses to go with a single tight end."

As for the other AFC North teams, the Cincinnati Bengals were ranked No. 2, followed by the Cleveland Browns (No. 12) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 13).

Brian Baldinger: Building Chemistry Is Biggest Challenge Facing Ravens Offense

With an influx of new receivers as well as a new coordinator, the biggest challenge facing the Ravens offense is building chemistry, NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger said.

"[Jackson] has to find the guys that he trusts, whether it's OBJ or Zay Flowers, there's gonna be somebody that he's going to trust in the red zone, third down, you need a play, this is where the ball's going," Baldinger said. "And that sometimes takes games. It might take September, it might take into October.

"We've seen all the names. That's great. Now you've got to find the chemistry that has to get created in the next couple months."

During minicamp earlier this month, Beckham said that he and Jackson are planning to train together prior to the start of training camp in late July.

"Chemistry is going to develop over time. I know I'll be down in Florida training with him, so we'll have plenty of time," Beckham said. "It's not something that I'm worried about."

Looking at the Ravens' Best Offseason Move

The Athletic's NFL beat writers selected the best offseason move for the team they cover, and Jeff Zrebiec's choice was exactly what you think it would be.

While signing Beckham and hiring Monken were big moves, none was bigger than inking Jackson to a five-year, $260 million contract extension.

"The contract stalemate between former league MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens persisted for more than a year and challenged the organization on many fronts. It was critically important for the Ravens to find a resolution," Zrebiec wrote. "This offseason, the Ravens upgraded their wide receiver corps, added depth in several positions and welcomed a number of key players back from injuries. None of that would have mattered had the Ravens not secured Jackson's future in Baltimore. As long as the Ravens have a healthy Jackson, they should be a legitimate threat in the AFC."

Sleeper Candidates to Make the 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have one of the deepest rosters in the league, with only a handful of spots on the 53-man roster up for grabs.

Ebony Bird’s Parker Hurley identified several players who are sleepers to secure a spot on the team. Here's a look at three of them:

DL Trey Botts

"Trey Botts is a UDFA from Colorado State-Pueblo. … When you look at his measurables and his draft profile, there is enough to get interested in. Still, the reason he can make this roster comes almost solely down to the depth chart and roster mechanics. The Baltimore Ravens usually keep six defensive linemen. … If you look at the Ravens' roster, they have five locks. Justin Madubuike, Broderick Washington, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce, and Brent Urban will make the roster, barring anything off-the-grid happening. So, who will be the sixth man?"

RB Keaton Mitchell

"One of the more exciting UDFA rookie additions was Keaton Mitchell from East Carolina. Most thought Mitchell would get drafted after he blazed his 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. … J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards should be holding things down, but they are both coming off of down 2022 seasons, and that is because 2021 was an injury season. Both of them have their questions. … Justice Hill will be ahead of Mitchell, mainly due to special teams and blocking. Still, Mitchell could also quickly prove to be the better runner. Even if Mitchell does not win the No. 3 job, most teams will keep a fourth running back. Even if the full-back is a fourth, like Patrick Ricard, teams can keep five."

CB Daryl Worley

"One name who is being completely forgotten about is Daryl Worley. That is easy to understand why, especially when the most action he got last year was week 18 against the Bengals. Still, he was on the roster last year, he was active for the playoff game, and now he is back. Most have him outside the roster, but there is definitely a case for him. …There are a lot of names in front of Worley on the pecking order, but all of them have plenty of questions as well. Worley is the least talked about because he is older and the last one to be added to the group, but he could end up being a fifth cornerback on the roster."

Quick Hits

Related Content

news

Late for Work 6/27: Taking a Deep Dive Into Lamar Jackson's Downfield Passing

Orlando Brown Jr. says 'the sky's the limit' for the Ravens offense. Kyle Hamilton discusses Chuck Clark being traded, rough performance against the Dolphins, and more. Zay Flowers makes NFL.com's preseason Offensive All-Rookie team. Nelson Agholor is the Ravens' surprise offseason standout.

news

Late for Work 6/26: Ravens' Secondary Could End Up Being the Best Unit in the NFL

Ravens' "red flag" is durability. Odafe Oweh considered a "tantalizing talent yet to be molded." A 2018 NFL re-draft sees Ravens stars land elsewhere.

news

Late for Work 6/23: Bold Predictions for Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, and Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton and Williams are named the NFL's best safety tandem by Pro Football Focus. Sports Illustrated describes 'underrated' Tyus Bowser as 'special' and 'selfless.' Mark Andrews is not among the top three in The 33rd Team's tight end rankings. Three Ravens make CBS Sports' top 100 players rankings.

news

Late for Work 6/22: Evaluating Contract Extension Candidates J.K. Dobbins, Patrick Queen, Kevin Zeitler

The Ravens 'are going to be a nightmare for everybody.' Baltimore's triplets are ranked eighth for the second straight year. Rashod Bateman is named the Ravens' top breakout candidate.

news

Late for Work 6/21: Pundit Says This Position Is a Big Roster Hole for Ravens

Lamar Jackson is named a potential fantasy football bust. Revisiting the Ravens' failure to finish in 2022. The Ravens ranked No. 2 in pass protection last season.

news

Late for Work 6/20: Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen Are 'Arguably the Best Linebacker Duo in the League'

Marlon Humphrey says the Ravens' revamped offense will sharpen their defense. The Ravens' quarterback room is ranked among the NFL's best. Zay Flowers has impressed with his ability to get open.

news

Late for Work 6/19: Colin Cowherd Predicts Steelers Will Make the Playoffs, Ravens Will Not

The Ravens are a 'step away' from being one of the AFC's 'big dogs.' Things we learned at mandatory minicamp. Ravens who stood out at minicamp. Kyle Hamilton is named a top candidate to make first All-Pro team.

news

Late for Work 6/16: Pundit Says Only Lamar Jackson Can Dethrone Patrick Mahomes As Best QB in 2023

The Ravens' receiving corps soars in Pro Football Focus' rankings. Baltimore is outside the top 10 in PFF's running backs rankings.

news

Late for Work 6/15: John Harbaugh Discusses Rashod Bateman's Cortisone Shot as Part of Healing Process

John Harbaugh addresses how he will approach J.K. Dobbins' workload in the final year of his rookie contract. Marcus Peters 'seems likely' to sign with the Raiders.

news

Late for Work 6/14: Stephen A. Smith Not Convinced Ravens Are Top Threat to Chiefs

Dan Orlovsky says DeAndre Hopkins should sign with the Ravens or Eagles if he wants to play with an elite quarterback. With Chuck Clark reportedly suffering a serious knee injury, Adrian Amos signs with the Jets after reportedly meeting with the Ravens. Pro Football Focus grades the Ravens' offseason. Justin Madubuike is named the Ravens' most underrated player.

news

Late for Work 6/13: Chuck Pagano Sees Some of Ray Lewis in Roquan Smith

Lamar Jackson-Odell Beckham Jr. is one of the NFL's best new veteran quarterback-wide receiver combinations. Bill Barnwell says Justin Tucker isn't the GOAT and probably never will be. David Ojabo and Patrick Queen are poised for breakout seasons. Patrick Ricard and Tyus Bowser are two of the most interesting Ravens to watch at minicamp. Is Tyler Linderbaum Pro Bowl-bound in Year 2?

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising