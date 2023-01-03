Late for Work 1/3: Ravens Offer Prayers and Support for Bills' Damar Hamlin

Is the Ravens Defense Overrated?

It was noted in yesterday's Late for Work that the Ravens' stout defense has little margin for error given the state of the team's scoring-challenged offense. The defense is ranked third in scoring and 11th in yards, but Russell Street Report's Tony Lombardi questioned whether the defense has been too highly touted.

The Ravens surrendered another double-digit Iead in Sunday night's 16-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led an 11-play, 80-yard game-winning drive in the game's final minutes.

"While we're being honest, the defense is a bit overrated," Lombardi wrote. "Even though the stats suggest that the Ravens are in the upper third of the league in most defensive categories, we all need to remember that those stats were in part the byproduct of playing a last place schedule. The most important aspect of a defense, particularly in the postseason, is the ability to finish games; to make clutch plays in crucial situations.

"The Ravens defense is anything but clutch and clutch defines the postseason. Clutch isn't allowing a rookie quarterback leading the league's 23rd-ranked offense down the field in 11 plays covering 80 yards in 3:20 for the game winning score."

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker expressed a similar opinion.

"How can they call their defense great when it cannot get off the field against a two-minute offense?" Walker wrote.