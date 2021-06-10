Ravens Officially Sign Offensive Tackle Ja'Wuan James

The Ravens have bolstered their offensive line again, adding right tackle Ja'Wuan James with a two-year contract.

James is rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered while working out away from the Denver Broncos team facility this offseason. He was released on May 14 and filed a grievance.

James needed to pass a physical, reportedly with the exception of the Achilles, before making the reported deal official.

"I think it's a great signing. I'm just very, very pleased to have him," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday. "He's a highly-decorated player.

"He sat out one year, obviously. [He] had the injury before and now another injury. So it's a tough set of circumstances for him. But from what I understand, he's very determined to get himself healthy again and get back to playing at the highest level."

James, 29, was a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2014. He was so good that he landed a four-year, $51 million deal from the Broncos in 2019.

However, James played in just three games for Denver. He suffered a knee injury in his first season, then opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he'll also have to overcome the Achilles injury, but the Ravens are hopeful he could suit up this season.

Harbaugh referenced the torn Achilles that Terrell Suggs suffered in 2012. He had surgery in mid-May and made a miraculous return to the field for a game on Oct. 21, helping push the Ravens to the Super Bowl.

"That injury there, the Achilles injury, is one that there could be a possibility he could be back this year even – November or December, maybe," Harbaugh said. "I wouldn't say we're counting on that, but it's certainly something that you know is possible."

The Ravens don't need James to step in immediately since they also signed veteran Alejandro Villanueva earlier this offseason. Villanueva, who is also on a two-year deal, is expected to start at right tackle this season.

James's two-year deal is reportedly worth $3.5 million with an additional $5 million in incentives, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Only $500,000 of that is reportedly guaranteed in a signing bonus.

Thus, the Ravens can see how James progresses in his rehabilitation and determine when and whether he can help them once healthy.