Ravens Offseason Workout Transcripts

On how it feels to be in the building during the spring and not have to join during the middle of a season: "It feels great, of course. I like the family time a little bit in the offseason, but it's all good. I feel great, and it's great being back with the guys and just hanging out here. It's been a ride, but I love to be here now, versus having to show up later in the season, which I've done in the past. So, it feels really good to be here right now."

On if he always thought he would end up re-signing with Baltimore: "Oh, yes. I definitely wanted to be here, and that was just the whole idea, of course, towards the end of the season and obviously the free agency process – just to be here and everything like that. We obviously know how free agency goes, and it is what it is. I had opportunities with other teams, and I talked to other teams at the same time, but obviously this is home for me, and this is where I want to be at. So, it feels great to be back here and at a place that knows me inside and out and has [given] me numerous opportunities over the years. Obviously, I'm looking forward to giving that back each and every year going forward."

On why he elected to participate in optional workouts: "Just being with the guys – I love this. Being with the guys, hanging with the fellas and obviously getting a start on the playbook and getting the idea of the foundation that we're setting and everything like that, because obviously we didn't end the season the right way, the way we wanted to at all, losing six straight games and five out of six by 10 points [or less] if I remember correctly – something like that. So, obviously it's about seeking revenge, at the end of the day. We're coming out with vengeance this year. We're trying to get back to it and get to work and show what the Ravens are really about and take over the AFC North."

On defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald: "[Defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald], he was my linebackers coach in 2019 – the season when I came back here – so Mike knows this place really, really well. He knows the foundation, and Mike is setting the tone right now in these meetings that we're having with the defense and what he [envisions] for us. I love Mike to death, and I can't wait to actually, finally get out there and get going with everybody and just having fun. But Mike is definitely a great, great defensive coordinator – a genius in the room. Like I said, he was my linebackers coach, and I know what he brings to the table through and through, and I'm glad for him to be a Raven."

On the tone that defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has been setting: "What I'm just saying is just setting the foundation, because we obviously didn't finish the right way, where we wanted on defense. We have a lot of expectations in how we wanted to handle things, and obviously, Mike, right now, he's setting the foundation on what he [envisions] and how he wants to eliminate some of those things that we didn't do great at the end of the season last year. And obviously it takes everybody being in the building and us being in the meeting rooms and the camaraderie, and that's what this part is for. I'm just really, really excited and can't wait to get this whole thing going, especially minicamp. That's what matters – the minicamp."

On some of the twists that he's seen in the defensive playbook under defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald: "There's some stuff. I don't want to go into details. You know how this thing goes – everybody uses everything to gain an inch against you. But there's some similarities here and there, but [defensive coordinator] Mike [Macdonald] has his own spin on it, and [I'm] looking forward to it this season."

On what stands out to him about the Ravens' offseason program and any differences he's noticed in it: "Just really taking it one day at a time and really just building it up layer by layer, and I think [head strength & conditioning coach] Steve [Saunders] and his staff are doing an amazing job right now, getting after it this week. Obviously, we're going to work; obviously, I hope the guys [have] been working, and obviously you could tell guys have been actually working this offseason, as well, preparing themselves for this year. And they're taking their time, also building day by day and layer on top of layer, instead of sometimes, I guess – I'm not necessarily speaking [about] here; just in general – going head first right into it. You don't want to do that and tear guys down. Especially [for] a guy like me, who's been playing for a long time, you want to build those layers up. So, at the end of the day, we love this part, but we also want to be ready for the real goal – obviously, training camp, but really, you want to be ready for the season, because that's what we all get paid for, right?"

On if the Draft still feels important to him and if he's excited to see what incoming rookies can do: "Oh, yes – of course. You want to see what the young guys can do, and what we bring in, and how they can impact this team. That's what the Draft is for – those young guys coming in, and whatever role that may be for them, whenever they get a chance to come in, to see what they can bring to the table, and how they can be a part of what we've built here, shoot, since 1996, as being a part of the Baltimore Ravens, and how they can continue to layer that foundation defensively, offensively. It's just looking forward to having those young guys and seeing what they bring to the table and make us that much better. I think that's what the Draft is all about, and I obviously can't wait to see who we bring in and see what they bring to the table come OTAs, minicamp, all that."

On the growth he's seen in the younger linebackers like Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison and Kristian Welch: "I mean, we've only had three days together, but right now we're just in the meetings, and we're just trying to make sure that we're all on the same page – communication, alignment, assignment, technique – all those things that 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh] preaches each and every time he's up here and in meetings and everything like that. And [for] those young guys right now, that's what we're doing. We're in the meeting room with [inside linebackers coach] Zach [Orr], who's actually my former teammate, and going through those basic, foundational things that make sure … Obviously, when we start adding on a little, layer by layer, it now is like, 'OK, I got this done; let's go to Grade Two. Boom, boom; let's get this done.' And now, all of a sudden, you've built that foundation. This is a great time for them right now, especially being in OTAs and stuff, to accelerate that learning process, so come the season it's all, (snaps fingers)'It's time to go.'"

On if he had any input in some of the upcoming changes that could be implemented to OTAs and practices that Coach Harbaugh alluded to and if he's seen or would welcome those changes: "Right now … At least the approach right now – how we're doing it in the weight room and the on-the-field stuff – that has been different so far, as far as in in the past [and] how it used to be and how [head strength & conditioning coach] Steve [Saunders] and them are doing that. It's really, really amazing right now. That's all for right now, but at least in the classroom approach, like I said, we're going back to the fundamentals and things like that, especially teaching and learning, because that's what this process is for. It's not to give you the playbook and say, 'Hey, here you go; 20 plays, go learn it, and we're going to have a quiz on Friday or Thursday, rather.' That's just not going to really teach [you] or get you to learn anything. It's all about fundamentals – 'In this coverage, what's this alignment? What's the key? What's your drop? What's this? What's that?' – and those basic things to help eliminate the gray area sometimes in certain situations or in the game, where it's more like, 'Alright, let's build this …' Like I said, the foundation, the easy, peasy … 'Hey, this is, whatever coverage it is, where you're lined, where you go, what's communication, what's the technique.' And then let's go from there. 'Alright, can we add in a little here, throw a little wrench in there? Can you catch it? OK, cool. Alright, let's throw another little one. Let's throw the whole thing like we're in …' What's the movie called?" (Reporters: "Dodgeball.")"Dodgeball. (laughter)That's why this is great – to build that foundation, especially for a lot of younger guys who haven't had enough time in this league. It was tough for those guys, too, [in] 2020 and all that. The younger guys, they had 2020 off, and 2021, it was a lot for those young guys, so hopefully this year just continues to build from there."

On the biggest change that he's seen over the last two days: "The biggest change? There haven't been … It's only been a couple days. It's too early to really see the true, true, big, big, big changes right now, because like I said, it's only our third day really getting after it together and stuff. So, I feel like that question will come along down the line – weeks or months away – to see what the deep, deep changes really have been. But at least starting right now, those have been the changes I can think of."

On his relationship with his former teammate and current inside linebackers coach Zach Orr: "Technically, I'm older than him, right? (laughter)But actually, I don't know … It's kind of cool, though. We talk about old days and stuff. He came in 2014, I think it was, with C.J. Mosley, and everything like that, and it's just crazy to see that. Torrey [Smith] actually tweeted something the other day; what did he say? He brought up [that I] was going into Year 12, and he said … Oh, I retweeted it. Something [about] against all odds, pretty much. And it's just crazy, because, like I said, I was undrafted and blah, blah, blah; [inside linebackers coach] Zach [Orr] was undrafted, and we've got that in common. But to be still playing … And obviously, he had his unfortunate [injury], but obviously Zach was a hell of a player when he was playing, as well. But it's just crazy that I'm on that part where I'm still playing and now my peers and coaches, they're like, 'Oh, you're still playing?' [I'm like,] 'Yes, I'm still playing. I love this game to still be playing. But dang, you're my coach; it's kind of weird. But hey, we're cool, though.'" (laughter)