Late for Work: Ravens Are Their Own Worst Enemy in Loss to Colts

Ravens Injuries Impact Week 3

Against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2, the Ravens overcame injury to defeat their AFC North rival on the road, 27-24. But against the Colts, the losses started to be recognizable to media members observing Sunday's contest, including Zrebiec

"The Ravens played extremely well in Cincinnati a week earlier despite missing a number of key starters. However, when you're missing as many as nine starters, injuries are bound to have some impact," Zrebiec wrote. "The Ravens' offensive line, in particular, struggled at times without left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum against a very good Colts front. Already thin at edge rusher without Odafe Oweh and with Tyus Bowser on the non-football injury list, the Ravens then lost David Ojabo to an ankle injury on the first defensive series. The Ravens have shown flashes of being a good football team, but they need to get some guys healthy."

Russell Street Report’s Rob Shields also felt the team was hampered due to injury.

"The injuries on this team are crippling right now and more guys got hurt today," Shields wrote. "Not having Gus to run out the clock was just another injury issue that occurred today. No team can overcome these issues week in and week out and it's not likely many of these key guys are back next week either. This team needs to figure out how to keep guys healthy and they need this offense to get on the same page. It's only one loss but this is a win you needed in the big picture of things and you are now looking at back to back road division games with several guys hurt."