The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Win in New England

Extra points

Thank goodness the Patriots took a different "Devin" in the 2020 draft and Baltimore got Devin Duvernay with the next pick. Duvernay has shown he's a legit No. 2 wide receiver who has earned Jackson's trust and still the best returner in the game. He's showing a knack for these end zone contested catches. … The Ravens have been on the wrong side of NFL replays so far this year. Rashod Bateman's fourth quarter fumble could have easily been overturned for an incomplete pass, as he braced for the hit and the ball came out just after contact. … Rookie punter Jordan Stout has two shanks in the past two games. He has all the talent in the world, but he's got to get that straightened out. … The Ravens should have had five turnovers. With the Patriots on the goal line, Patrick Queen had an interception bounce right off his jersey number with nothing but green grass in front of him. Queen will take some ribbing for that one. … Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. had three sacks in the first half. No New England player had three sacks in a full game since Chandler Jones in 2015. Wise had zero sacks the rest of the way. … In his first game against the Ravens, Matthew Judon seemingly chased Jackson all over the place early in the game but finished with one tackle – the zero-yard sack on the Ravens' first play from scrimmage.