Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Patriots, Week 3

History
The Patriots lead the all-time regular season series, 9-2. Baltimore has never won a regular-season game in Foxborough (0-6). New England last beat Baltimore, 23-17, in a New England monsoon that made it a very slow-going and painful game. Nick Boyle suffered his season-ending knee injury that night.
Stakes
Baltimore needs to bounce back after a shocking 42-38 loss to the Dolphins in Week 2 after having a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Patriots, who reached the playoffs last season, are looking to beat their second straight AFC North team after taking down the Steelers last week. This is a matchup of two teams who will likely be in the AFC playoff picture at season's end.
Key Storylines
Will the Ravens defense bounce back?
Baltimore's defense sits ranked last in the NFL after its struggles against the Dolphins in Week 2. The unit will be eager to prove it's better than that against a Patriots offense that's scored 12 points per game so far this season.
Could return of more injured starters boost the ground game?
The Ravens offense is still without running back J.K. Dobbins and left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who could greatly boost Baltimore's rushing attack. Dobbins was eager to make his debut last week in front of a home crowd for the first time, but he'll gladly suit up wherever.
Will Lamar Jackson stay this hot?
Lamar Jackson is coming off a huge game against the Dolphins, providing a lot of hope that if the Ravens perform better defensively, they could run away from teams (like they did to the Dolphins through three quarters). Jackson will be facing a tough Patriots defense that ranks No. 4 in the league.
5 Players to Watch
WR Rashod Bateman
Bateman leads the NFL with 27.8 yards per catch so far this season. Big plays have been the offense's calling card so far this season and the Patriots will try to eliminate that with veteran safety Devin McCourty and young big hitter Kyle Dugger.
LB Patrick Queen
The Patriots will look to get their ground game going through Damien Harris and second-year speedster Rhamondre Stevenson. The Ravens secondary took much of the blame for the Dolphins loss, but Baltimore didn't stop the run as well as it would have liked either. Queen needs to put the clamps on New England's rushing attack.
CB Marcus Peters
Peters played 62% of the snaps in his debut and is expected to see more action in his second week back. Patriots wide receiver Nelson Aghlolor scored a 44-yard touchdown and topped 100 receiving yards in their season opener. Peters has to make sure Agholor doesn't beat him deep.
OLB Odafe Oweh
Oweh has yet to record a sack in the first two games. He's been going against backup right tackles but also getting a lot of extra attention from blockers. Now Oweh is slated to go against fifth-year right tackle and former first-round pick Isaiah Wynn. The Ravens need to get more pressure from their second-year breakout star.
S Marcus Williams
Williams has three interceptions in his first two games and could've had a third. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has thrown a pick in each of the Patriots' first two games. He's a quarterback who likes to get the ball out quick. Williams will be looking to break on some routes.
Top Matchup
RT Morgan Moses vs. OLB Matthew Judon
Former Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon already has two sacks on the young season after registering 12.5 in his first year in New England. He'll face the Ravens' new right tackle Moses, who has been particularly strong in pass protection so far this season. Part of Jackson's hot start can be attributed to his pass protection. He's only been sacked twice so far this season.