Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Patriots, Week 3

5 Players to Watch

WR Rashod Bateman

Bateman leads the NFL with 27.8 yards per catch so far this season. Big plays have been the offense's calling card so far this season and the Patriots will try to eliminate that with veteran safety Devin McCourty and young big hitter Kyle Dugger.

LB Patrick Queen

The Patriots will look to get their ground game going through Damien Harris and second-year speedster Rhamondre Stevenson. The Ravens secondary took much of the blame for the Dolphins loss, but Baltimore didn't stop the run as well as it would have liked either. Queen needs to put the clamps on New England's rushing attack.

CB Marcus Peters

Peters played 62% of the snaps in his debut and is expected to see more action in his second week back. Patriots wide receiver Nelson Aghlolor scored a 44-yard touchdown and topped 100 receiving yards in their season opener. Peters has to make sure Agholor doesn't beat him deep.

OLB Odafe Oweh

Oweh has yet to record a sack in the first two games. He's been going against backup right tackles but also getting a lot of extra attention from blockers. Now Oweh is slated to go against fifth-year right tackle and former first-round pick Isaiah Wynn. The Ravens need to get more pressure from their second-year breakout star.

S Marcus Williams