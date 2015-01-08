Ravens, Patriots Ready For Frigid Temperatures





The Patriots went outside for the week of practice to get a taste of the cold weather, and they even practiced outside Thursday when it was just seven degrees. The Ravens may have tried to practice outside as well this week, but the practice fields at the Under Armour Performance Center are frozen under three inches of snow that fell Tuesday morning before practice.

New England quarterback Tom Brady has played his fair share of games in cold weather, and he had quite the response when asked about handing the winter temperatures.

The Ravens are also no strangers to playing in the cold, and a number of players said that they don't expect the weather to have too much of an impact on the game.

"It has to be really, really cold – negative temperatures – for it to get to players," tight end Owen Daniels said. "The ball will be a little bit harder, a little more slick, so there are little issues you have to adjust to each week depending on the weather of the game."

Even with the cold weather in the forecast, most of the Ravens held off from putting long-sleeve shirts in their bags as they packed up Thursday afternoon. Players are known for sporting short sleeves regardless of the conditions, and that will certainly be the case again this weekend.