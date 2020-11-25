Ravens Place Calais Campbell, Patrick Mekari, Matt Skura on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens have placed defensive end Calais Campbell, and offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Earlier in the day, the NFL announced that the Ravens-Steelers game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been moved to Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

In addition to Campbell, Mekari and Skura, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams have been placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list since Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Campbell has missed the last two games with a calf injury, but he is tied with Matthew Judon for the team lead in sacks with four and has been one of the team's top defensive performers. The five-time Pro Bowler, acquired in an offseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has quickly become a leader with his new team.

Mekari took over as the starting center against the Titans and he has started three games at right guard. The second-year undrafted free agent has become a key member of the offensive line, even more so since the season-ending injury to Ronnie Stanley and the ankle injury to right guard Tyre Phillips.

Skura started the first nine games of the season at center and played nine snaps against the Titans as an extra blocker.

