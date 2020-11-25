Ravens Place Calais Campbell, Patrick Mekari, Matt Skura on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Ravens have placed defensive end Calais Campbell, and offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Earlier in the day, the NFL announced that the Ravens-Steelers game originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night has been moved to Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

In addition to Campbell, Mekari and Skura, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II, outside linebacker Pernell McPhee, and defensive tackle Brandon Williams have been placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list since Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Campbell has missed the last two games with a calf injury, but he is tied with Matthew Judon for the team lead in sacks with four and has been one of the team's top defensive performers. The five-time Pro Bowler, acquired in an offseason trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has quickly become a leader with his new team.

Mekari took over as the starting center against the Titans and he has started three games at right guard. The second-year undrafted free agent has become a key member of the offensive line, even more so since the season-ending injury to Ronnie Stanley and the ankle injury to right guard Tyre Phillips.