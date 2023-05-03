Mailbag: What's the Plan at Cornerback?

Downing: The offense will look much different this year. The biggest difference is that Todd Monken is now at the helm as the coordinator, and he's putting in place some much different schemes compared to what the Ravens ran under Greg Roman. With Flowers and Odell Bekcham Jr. now added to this offense, Monken has some additional firepower to build this passing game. The Ravens will be more of a pass-heavy team compared to what we saw the last few seasons. At his introductory press conference earlier this offseason, Monken talked about the importance of creating space, and using speed players to make that happen. By adding Flowers and Beckham to a group of pass catchers that already includes Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews, the Ravens will be able to maximize those space players in a variety of ways.