Ravens Planning for Full Capacity at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021

May 04, 2021 at 11:13 AM
Baltimore Ravens
Dear Ravens PSL Owner,

With the NFL Draft now behind us, the excitement of adding new impact players to our roster provides even greater enthusiasm for the upcoming season. We are all looking forward to the chance to see live Ravens football at an M&T Bank Stadium filled with fans.

Our preparations for the new season are ongoing, and with continuing progress in vaccinations throughout the nation and in our community, we are optimistic that we will have a full stadium of fans this season. We will continue to work diligently with state and local agencies to prepare to host fans safely. To achieve our goal of a full stadium, we encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated and continue following the best practices recommended by public health authorities.

Our plan for the 2021 season includes a full capacity while maintaining necessary and expected protocols that allow for the safest possible environment for all guests. As you know, we hosted a limited number of fans for games last year, which allowed us to implement many new safety procedures that will be permanent going forward. These include contactless entry via mobile ticketing and touchless kiosks, cashless purchasing throughout the stadium and enhanced sanitization measures.

We are seeing many successful and safe outdoor events taking place throughout the country, starting with Super Bowl LV in February, which safely hosted 25,000 fans. All Major League Baseball teams are hosting fans on a limited basis and, as restrictions are relaxed, will be looking to increase their capacities throughout the summer. Pimlico's Triple-Crown Preakness event will host fans in a few weeks, and local outdoor amphitheaters, such as Merriweather Post Pavilion, will begin hosting events in July. These trends are encouraging and give us confidence in our preparation.

The NFL schedule release is set for May 12, and single-game ticket sales will begin soon after that announcement. Season ticket renewals will wrap up that week, as well, and then we can set our sights on training camp activities to get us back to football.

We will continue to provide updates as the season gets closer. Please know that we appreciate the patience and support you have shown throughout the last year. We will remain flexible, but are optimistically looking forward to having everyone back with us this season to create that M&T Bank Stadium energy we all miss.  

Sincerely,

Dick Cass

Advertising