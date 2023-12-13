All Nine Ravens Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

The Ravens can punch their ticket to the postseason this weekend.

Here are all nine scenarios for the Ravens:

BAL win + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie BAL win + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie BAL win + DEN loss or tie + PIT loss or tie BAL win + DEN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie BAL win + BUF loss or tie + CLE loss or tie BAL win + BUF loss or tie + PIT loss or tie BAL win + BUF loss or tie + HOU loss or tie BAL win + CLE loss or tie + PIT-IND tie BAL win + HOU loss or tie + PIT-IND tie

The most likely scenario may be No. 1

The Denver Broncos (7-6) are on the road against the Detroit Lions (9-4). The Buffalo Bills (7-6) host the Dallas Cowboys (10-3), who have won five straight.

As for scenario Nos. 2 and 3, the Cleveland Browns (8-5) host the Chicago Bears (5-8), who have won two straight. The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) travel to Indianapolis (7-6).