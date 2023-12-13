All Nine Ravens Playoff-Clinching Scenarios

Dec 13, 2023 at 06:33 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
NT Michael Pierce

The Ravens can punch their ticket to the postseason this weekend.

Here are all nine scenarios for the Ravens:

  1. BAL win + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie
  2. BAL win + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie
  3. BAL win + DEN loss or tie + PIT loss or tie
  4. BAL win + DEN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie
  5. BAL win + BUF loss or tie + CLE loss or tie
  6. BAL win + BUF loss or tie + PIT loss or tie
  7. BAL win + BUF loss or tie + HOU loss or tie
  8. BAL win + CLE loss or tie + PIT-IND tie
  9. BAL win + HOU loss or tie + PIT-IND tie

The most likely scenario may be No. 1

The Denver Broncos (7-6) are on the road against the Detroit Lions (9-4). The Buffalo Bills (7-6) host the Dallas Cowboys (10-3), who have won five straight.

As for scenario Nos. 2 and 3, the Cleveland Browns (8-5) host the Chicago Bears (5-8), who have won two straight. The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) travel to Indianapolis (7-6).

For No. 4, the Houston Texans (7-6) travel to the Tennessee Titans (5-8), who just beat the Miami Dolphins.

