Late for Work 1/16: Ravens' Defeat a 'Microcosm of Their Season'

Ravens' Defeat a "Microcosm of Their Season;" Some Ponder "What if?"

With great frequency, Ravens games boiled down to the final minutes of the fourth quarter this season; both the Ravens, and their opponents, were never out of it until the end. In similar style on Sunday, the Ravens found themselves in the final minutes needing to execute in the red zone.

But in the biggest moments, things slipped from their grasp in what The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec called "microcosms of their season."

"[The fumble on the goal line] and the heave that Huntley threw up that deflected off James Proche's fingertips in the end zone on the game's final play were microcosms of the Ravens' season," Zrebiec wrote. "In a 24-17 loss to its divisional rival, Baltimore controlled significant stretches of the game. A strong case could have been made that the Ravens were the better team Sunday night. Most of the game's statistics certainly suggest that."

Along with the close efforts and narrow margins slipping from their grasp, Zrebiec wrote it's hard not to ask "What if?" for this game and the season.

"What if the Ravens did have Jackson, who missed his sixth consecutive game to end the season with the sports world's most speculated-on knee injury," Zrebiec asked. "What if the Ravens had scored a touchdown when they had a first-and-goal from the Bengals' 3 late in the second quarter, rather than settling for a 22-yard Justin Tucker field goal and a 10-9 halftime lead? What if [Offensive Coordinator Greg] Roman had given the ball to either Dobbins or Edwards from the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter rather than calling the Huntley quarterback sneak?"

Zrebiec wasn't the only one, either, with The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer doing the same, asking "What if?" on backup quarterback Tyler Huntley's sneak attempt from the 1-yard line, where he decided to leap over the top, which resulted in a punched-out fumble and 98-yard touchdown from Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard.