Mailbag: Are the Ravens Better Equipped to Mount a Comeback?

Downing: Yes, there are anti-tampering rules in the NFL, but coaches are allowed to interview during this time of the year. Assistant coaches who are still in the playoffs are allowed to conduct virtual interviews during wild-card week, and any in-person interviews need to wait until after the divisional round, unless the team currently employing the coach grants permission for an in-person interview. The Ravens coaching staff has understandably drawn interviews around the league, as Mike Macdonald, Todd Monken and Anthony Weaver have all interviewed for head coaching opportunities. Head Coach John Harbaugh spoke about the process last week and explained that any coaching interviews had to be done on the coaches' own time, outside of their required duties for the Ravens. I understand the confusion and frustration regarding the coach hiring process and how it seems like it could be a distraction, but this is just part of the routine in the NFL. Most of the teams left in the playoffs have coaches on their staffs interviewing as well; it's not just the Ravens. I'm not worried about the potential distraction it could cause of the Ravens assistant coaches. I believe they understand that the best way to move up the ranks and ultimately get a head coaching job is to keep winning, and that will be the focus of everyone on this team.