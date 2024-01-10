Mailbag: Breaking Down Ravens' Possible Divisional Opponents

Mink: To the first question, I don't think facing a team twice matters all that much.

Now let's break down each of the Ravens' four possible divisional round opponents: the Texans (No. 4 seed), Browns (No. 5), Dolphins (No. 6), and Steelers (No. 7). As a reminder, the Ravens will face the lowest-seeded AFC team that wins this weekend in the wild-card round.

Texans

Houston is a young team that has outperformed what many people (except John Harbaugh) expected under first-year Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud has had a phenomenal rookie season and may be the most talented quarterback of the four the Ravens could face. His 4,108 passing yards is the 8th most in the league, despite missing two games. Stoud can make every throw and has made sound decisions.

The Ravens already beat the Texans, 25-9, in Week 1 by shutting down their run game, keeping a lid on big plays, and getting after Strout (five sacks). But that was a long time ago and both teams have grown considerably since.

However, he's still a rookie quarterback playing in his first playoffs and history is not kind to rookies. Would the moment and M&T Bank Stadium environment be too big? The Texans have just two wins this season over teams who made the playoffs (Steelers in Week 4 and Buccaneers in Week 8). They aren't as battle-tested as some of the other remaining teams.

Browns

The return of Joe Flacco to M&T Bank Stadium would be a great story, but the thought of him knocking his former team out of the playoffs is a nightmare. As opposed to Stroud, "Joe Cool" has plenty of experience in a playoff environment. Ravens fans know well how good "January Joe" (using every nickname here) can be in the playoffs after his 2012 Super Bowl run. Is Flacco on one of those heaters right now? He's topped 300 passing yards and thrown 11 touchdowns in four starts down the stretch.

Flacco is letting it rip on his comeback tour, but his aggressiveness has also led to eight interceptions in five games. The Ravens defense, which led the league in takeaways, may get some opportunities. Plus, Baltimore's pass rush would have a more traditional pocket passer to attack. The Browns' run game had a day against the Ravens defense in their last meeting.

The Browns defense is one of the best in the league and can create matchup problems, particularly with edge rusher Myles Garrett. However, the Ravens offense scored 28 and 24 points against it, respectively, this season. Cleveland rallied from a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in November. The Ravens would be determined to close them out this time.

Dolphins

Less than two weeks ago, the Ravens and Dolphins were squaring off in a battle for the No. 1 seed as the two top teams in the conference. After a Baltimore blowout and Dolphins loss to the Bills in the regular-season finale, Miami has quickly gone from one of the hottest teams in the league to a No. 6 seed that must go to frigid Kansas City in the wild-card round. A win there, however, could turn their momentum around.

The Dolphins still have the league's top wide receiver (Tyreek Hill), leading passer (Tua Tagovailoa), and a challenging offensive scheme capable of exploding at any point. They're also expected to get two top offensive playmakers (wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert) back, so the offense would be more dangerous than the last time it came to M&T Bank Stadium.

The Dolphins are really banged up on defense, however. After losing Bradley Chubb to a season-ending knee injury against the Ravens, more outside linebackers dropped last week. They were forced to sign veteran Justin Houston, who now is thrust into a significant role opposite fellow veteran Melvin Ingram.

Steelers

On paper, the Steelers are the most vulnerable. They're operating with backup quarterback Mason Rudolph (by choice). Their offense ranks No. 24 in the NFL, though it has been better in recent weeks. Their best player, T.J. Watt, suffered a knee injury in Baltimore in the regular-season finale that could keep him out, or at least hamper him, in the divisional round.

The Steelers beat the Ravens in both meetings this season, but they both come with an asterisk. Baltimore beat itself in the first game in Pittsburgh with seven dropped passes. The Ravens rested six key starters, including Lamar Jackson, in the second meeting and still made it close.

Still, the fact is the Steelers have beaten the Ravens in six of their last seven meetings. They've been a tough out, largely because they don't beat themselves, they typically eventually hit a big play on offense, and they've been clutch in the fourth quarter closing games out.