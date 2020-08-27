Ravens Practicing, Cancel Meetings to Focus on Social Justice

Aug 27, 2020 at 09:56 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

082720-Stanley
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley

The Ravens are back on the field for another training camp practice, but social justice is not far from their mind.

The Ravens are cancelling their Thursday afternoon football meetings to focus on their next steps in addressing social justice in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

"The team decided to practice this morning, but after practice the team will come together for a team meeting to discuss and work on a plan for continued social justice work," a team spokesman said.

Milwaukee Bucks players made a strong statement Wednesday night when they refused to take the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic. The game was postponed and Bucks players made a full statement.

The Detroit Lions cancelled practice Tuesday and Washington Football Team postponed a Thursday scrimmage, as did the Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens have been a leader in the NFL when it comes to addressing social justice change, and Owner Steve Bisciotti and the organization have pledged to help make long-term reform. Bisciotti and the Ravens donated $1 million to 28 different social justice programs in Baltimore.

"We have a powerful platform – and a responsibility – to help eliminate injustices that are prevalent in our communities. For far too long, people of color have been underserved by a system that should protect, rather than harm," Biscoitti stated. "Our entire organization, including players past and present, is fully committed to creating social justice reform. We will continue to seek out opportunities that support, encourage and defend those who are most in need."

