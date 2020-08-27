Ravens Practicing, Cancel Meetings to Focus on Social Justice

The Ravens have been a leader in the NFL when it comes to addressing social justice change, and Owner Steve Bisciotti and the organization have pledged to help make long-term reform . Bisciotti and the Ravens donated $1 million to 28 different social justice programs in Baltimore .

"We have a powerful platform – and a responsibility – to help eliminate injustices that are prevalent in our communities. For far too long, people of color have been underserved by a system that should protect, rather than harm," Biscoitti stated. "Our entire organization, including players past and present, is fully committed to creating social justice reform. We will continue to seek out opportunities that support, encourage and defend those who are most in need."