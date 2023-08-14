Late for Work 8/14: Preseason Opener Shakes Up Pundits' Roster Predictions

Baltimore Positive’s Luke Jones: "Outperforming Josh Johnson so far this summer, Tyler Huntley continued that in the preseason opener despite the 37-year-old getting the start. Recovered from last year's shoulder problems, Huntley is throwing with more zip and confidence."

The Baltimore Banner's Jonas Shaffer: "With Tyler Huntley at the helm in the second half, it was a smoother operation. The Ravens averaged an impressive 6.9 yards per play in 11 personnel in the third quarter, highlighted by their other touchdown, a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Tylan Wallace."

Huntley played two series on Saturday before leaving due to injury. According to reports, Huntley suffered a hamstring tweak that is not considered serious.

Zrebiec made other changes to his Ravens roster prediction after Saturday's game.

He now has rookie running back Keaton Mitchell making the cut over veteran Melvin Gordon III. Gordon ran six times for 16 yards while Mitchell had six carries for 11 yards, but also had a 35-yard touchdown nullified by a holding penalty.

"Gordon has looked good in training camp and showed some juice in the preseason opener," Zrebiec wrote. "But Mitchell's speed, elusiveness and return ability make him an intriguing prospect. With Dobbins and Edwards eligible for free agency after the season, it makes more sense to keep a younger back."

Zrebiec also has veteran cornerback Kevon Seymour making the team and safety Daryl Worley off. They also both had strong preseason openers, but Zrebiec has Worley on the bubble at safety now instead of making it as a cornerback.

Zrebiec said the toughest call was "not finding a spot for Ar'Darius Washington, who would provide depth in the slot and at safety. Seymour, though, is better on special teams and can play outside, where the Ravens don't have a ton of healthy options at the moment.

"[Worley] is a smart, physical and energetic veteran with corner and safety versatility and extensive special teams experience."

Pundit Stock Reports Following Preseason Exhibition vs. Eagles

Following every preseason game comes analysis and opinion on which players benefitted or stumbled. Here's who made the lists after Saturday's game:

WRZay Flowers – Up