Ravens President Dick Cass to Retire, Sashi Brown Named Successor

The Ravens are going to have a new leader at one of the highest levels of their organization.
Ravens President Dick Cass will retire after 18 years with the team and longtime sports executive Sashi Brown has been named his successor, Owner Steve Bisciotti announced Friday.
Brown is expected to join the Ravens in March and the transition becomes effective April 1. Brown will have the exact same responsibilities held by Cass, overseeing every area of the organization, including player and staff personnel, coaching, corporate sales, operations, communications and business ventures.
Brown, 45, has 13 years of NFL experience, including five seasons (2013-17) with the Cleveland Browns, where he served two years (2016-17) as executive vice president of football operations. In that role, he was responsible for developing the organization's short and long-term visions and strategies, in collaboration with its ownership group. He also oversaw Cleveland's scouting functions, roster management and salary cap.
For the past three years, Brown has served as the president of Monumental Basketball and as a special advisor to the Office of the CEO at Monumental Sports & Entertainment. He oversaw various operations for the Wizards, Mystics and Go-Go. Additionally, he leads Monumental Sports & Entertainment's venue operations.
Before joining Cleveland, Brown spent eight years (2005-12) as senior vice president and general counsel of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was involved in both football and business operations.
Brown is a very highly regarded executive and he'll be following in the footsteps of another renowned leader.
Cass, 76, has had an incredible impact on the Ravens organization and culture. He is a beloved figure among everyone at the Under Armour Performance Center and highly respected around the sports industry.
When Bisciotti became the team's majority owner in 2004, his first hire was naming Cass as president. For the nearly two decades since, Cass has provided a wealth of business knowledge, legal and negotiating expertise, philanthropic principles, and a calm and consistent leadership style.
Most recently, Cass led the organization through challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked at the forefront of the team's social justice reform efforts, engaging local and federal legislators to enact policy change.
With roots deeply entrenched throughout the Baltimore community, Cass has overseen countless initiatives with the goal of creating better opportunities and circumstances for those most in need. An impactful presence on the board of the Ravens Foundation, Inc., Cass has also served on boards for the Greater Baltimore Committee, Kennedy Krieger Institute and Baltimore Community Foundation.
Understanding the value of creating a world-class gameday experience for Ravens fans, Cass has spearheaded multiple M&T Bank Stadium improvement/enhancement projects, reaching investment levels over $200 million. Through these efforts, the Ravens have consistently ranked among the NFL's best in gameday experience, as recognized by the annual Voice of the Fan survey. Cass also led the construction and subsequent expansion, at a total cost of more than $90 million, of the Ravens' Under Armour Performance Center, which continues as one of the NFL's best office and practice facilities.
In terms of on-the-field success, Cass has helped guide Ravens teams that have won five AFC North titles, clinched 10 postseason berths, appeared in three AFC Championship games and won one Super Bowl (XLVII in 2012). During his tenure, Baltimore has produced the NFL's fifth-best overall winning percentage (.586), including the league's third-best mark at home (.713).
The Ravens have long been guided by some of the preeminent leaders in professional sports, starting with Owner Art Modell and followed by Bisciotti. In turn, they have hired the best with Cass, Ozzie Newsome, Brian Billick, John Harbaugh, Eric DeCosta and others.
Now it will be Harbaugh, DeCosta and Brown as the top leadership trio under Bisciotti, aiming to keep Baltimore as one of the best organizations in all of sports.