Ravens President Dick Cass to Retire, Sashi Brown Named Successor

Cass, 76, has had an incredible impact on the Ravens organization and culture. He is a beloved figure among everyone at the Under Armour Performance Center and highly respected around the sports industry.

When Bisciotti became the team's majority owner in 2004, his first hire was naming Cass as president. For the nearly two decades since, Cass has provided a wealth of business knowledge, legal and negotiating expertise, philanthropic principles, and a calm and consistent leadership style.

Most recently, Cass led the organization through challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. He worked at the forefront of the team's social justice reform efforts, engaging local and federal legislators to enact policy change.

With roots deeply entrenched throughout the Baltimore community, Cass has overseen countless initiatives with the goal of creating better opportunities and circumstances for those most in need. An impactful presence on the board of the Ravens Foundation, Inc., Cass has also served on boards for the Greater Baltimore Committee, Kennedy Krieger Institute and Baltimore Community Foundation.