Ravens Productions Earns Sports Emmy Nomination for Mo Gaba Feature

It's one of five nominees in "Outstanding Long Feature," including NFL Network's "Darren Waller – The Other Side," which profiled the former Ravens tight end and had an appearance from Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Gaba, who passed away on July 28, 2020 after his fourth battle with cancer, continues to be an inspiration for the Ravens, Orioles and fans everywhere.

"With his incredible spirit and enthusiasm for living life to the fullest – no matter the challenges he faced – Mo's positive impact was felt by everyone," said Vice President of Broadcasting & Gameday Productions Jay O'Brien. "Mo alone created a legacy that will live on forever, and we – along with NFL 360 – are honored to have had the privilege of telling his inspiring story."

Much of the footage and interviews used in the NFL Network piece were produced and filmed by Ravens Productions. The NFL received a league record 35 Sports Emmy Award nominations.