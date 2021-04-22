Ravens Productions Earns Sports Emmy Nomination for Mo Gaba Feature

Apr 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

042221-Mo-Gaba

Mo Gaba's incredible story touched not only Baltimore, but the country.

Now the co-produced NFL Network/Ravens Productions feature, "The Gift of Gaba" has been nominated for a national Sports Emmy Award.

It's one of five nominees in "Outstanding Long Feature," including NFL Network's "Darren Waller – The Other Side," which profiled the former Ravens tight end and had an appearance from Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Gaba, who passed away on July 28, 2020 after his fourth battle with cancer, continues to be an inspiration for the Ravens, Orioles and fans everywhere.

"With his incredible spirit and enthusiasm for living life to the fullest – no matter the challenges he faced – Mo's positive impact was felt by everyone," said Vice President of Broadcasting & Gameday Productions Jay O'Brien. "Mo alone created a legacy that will live on forever, and we – along with NFL 360 – are honored to have had the privilege of telling his inspiring story."

Much of the footage and interviews used in the NFL Network piece were produced and filmed by Ravens Productions. The NFL received a league record 35 Sports Emmy Award nominations.

"The Gift of Gaba" was also nominated for a Webby award under the category of Social Content Series & Campaigns – Sports. Fans are encouraged to vote for it through May 6.

