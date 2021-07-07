Ravens Productions Wins Five Emmy Awards

Jul 07, 2021 at 01:22 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

070721_5-Emmy-Wins
Chris Pizzello/AP Photos
Emmy statues appear on stage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on Thursday, July 12, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Ravens Productions keeps adding to its impressive haul of Emmy Awards.

The group won five Capital Emmys at the 63rd National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards Gala on June 26. Ravens Productions has now won 52 Emmys, and took top honors in five of the six categories in which it had earned a nomination.

"These Emmy awards are particularly rewarding," Vice President of Broadcasting Jay O'Brien said. "Despite the challenges of producing content during the 2020 season, our content team's commitment to Ravens fans only strengthened. I am proud of our team's resilience, and to be recognized by our peers is special."

The 2020 Ravens Productions Emmy winners are:

Sports Story – Short Form

Letters to Lamar

Sports Promotion

The Chapters

Trailer, Chapter 1: We Can Hear the Echoes (baltimoreravens.com)

Writer – Short Form

Marshal Yanda – Forever a Raven

Forever a Raven: Marshal Yanda (baltimoreravens.com)

Jay O'Brien, Writer

Graphic Arts

Baltimore Ravens Season Composite

(94) Week 3 Hype Video Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs - YouTube

Brent Airey, Animator

Editor -Sports

Baltimore Ravens Season Composite

(94) Chapter 13: What's Up Danger? | Week 14 Trailer vs. Cleveland Browns - YouTube

Jack Dana, Editor

