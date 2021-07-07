Ravens Productions Wins Five Emmy Awards

Ravens Productions keeps adding to its impressive haul of Emmy Awards.

The group won five Capital Emmys at the 63rd National Capital Chesapeake Bay Emmy Awards Gala on June 26. Ravens Productions has now won 52 Emmys, and took top honors in five of the six categories in which it had earned a nomination.

"These Emmy awards are particularly rewarding," Vice President of Broadcasting Jay O'Brien said. "Despite the challenges of producing content during the 2020 season, our content team's commitment to Ravens fans only strengthened. I am proud of our team's resilience, and to be recognized by our peers is special."

The 2020 Ravens Productions Emmy winners are:

Sports Story – Short Form