Ravens Promote Maurice Canady to 53-Man Roster

Facing a team Sunday that often uses four-wide receiver formations, the Ravens have added a cornerback to their 53-man roster.

Maurice Canady was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, adding more depth to the Ravens' secondary. To make room for Canady, offensive lineman Greg Senat was waived.

The decision to add Canady to the mix for the home opener against the Arizona Cardinals was not surprising. Arizona frequently deployed four wide receivers during a 27-27 tie against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, the NFL debut for rookie quarterback Kyler Murray directing the "Air Raid" offense of first-year Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Baltimore has already suffered injuries at cornerback, with Jimmy Smith (knee) out for multiple weeks and Tavon Young (neck) out for the season. Marlon Humphrey (back) was also questionable on Friday's injury report, although he is expected to play.