Presented by

Ravens at Near Full Strength vs. Rams

Dec 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121023inactives
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
CB Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens will return from their bye week in excellent health to face the Rams.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) is inactive and will miss his second straight game, but he was the only player on the 53-man roster who is out because of injury.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey practiced all week and will return after missing the past two games with a calf injury, while quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (concussion), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness), and linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) all practiced Friday as full participants and will play.

Joining Harrison as inactive for the Ravens are cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, center Sam Mustipher, and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Josh Johnson has been designated as the No. 3 quarterback with Tyler Huntley active to back up Jackson. It's the second time Ya-Sin has been inactive this season.

For the Rams, tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) is inactive and will be missed as a weapon in their offense. Higbee has 34 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns.

Outside linebackers Michael Hoecht (knee) and Byron Young (knee) are active. Joining Higbee as inactive are kicker Mason Crosby, defensive tackle Quentin Lake (hamstring), offensive tackle Quentin McClendon and defensive end Ernest Brown IV.

Related Content

news

Marlon Humphrey Inactive vs. Chargers

Odell Beckham Jr., Ronnie Stanley and Zay Flowers are active. Second-year tight end Charlie Kolar is active after missing Friday's practice with an illness. 
news

Josh Ross, Andrew Adams Elevated vs. Chargers

Tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) has been placed on injured reserve.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Broderick Washington Inactive vs. Bengals

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss another game against the Bengals, while defensive lineman Broderick Washington is inactive for the first time this season.
news

Marlon Humphrey Is Active, Morgan Moses Inactive vs. Browns

Marlon Humphrey will be in the lineup against the Cleveland Browns, but right tackle Morgan Moses will miss his second-straight game.
news

Marcus Williams, Morgan Moses Inactive vs. Seahawks

The Seahawks will be without a starting guard. Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis are inactive in Week 9.
news

Odafe Oweh Active vs. Cardinals

Rookie running back Keaton Mitchell (hamstring) and special teams standout/wide receiver Tylan Wallace are inactive.
news

Marlon Humphrey Active vs. Lions

Odafe Oweh will play his first game since Week 2. Jahmyr Gibbs will be Detroit's lead running back with David Montgomery out.
news

Ravens Healthiest They've Been All Year in London

The Ravens' only inactive due to health is Odafe Oweh. Rookie RB Keaton Mitchell will make his debut.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley, Odell Beckham Jr. Active vs. Steelers, Morgan Moses Out

Marlon Humphrey will make his season debut, while Ronnie Stanley and Odell Beckham Jr. return to the lineup against the Steelers in Week 5. Morgan Moses is inactive to end his 134-straight games played streak. 
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising