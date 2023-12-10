Ravens at Near Full Strength vs. Rams

The Ravens will return from their bye week in excellent health to face the Rams.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin) is inactive and will miss his second straight game, but he was the only player on the 53-man roster who is out because of injury.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey practiced all week and will return after missing the past two games with a calf injury, while quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (concussion), wide receiver Rashod Bateman (illness), and linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) all practiced Friday as full participants and will play.

Joining Harrison as inactive for the Ravens are cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, center Sam Mustipher, and guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu. Josh Johnson has been designated as the No. 3 quarterback with Tyler Huntley active to back up Jackson. It's the second time Ya-Sin has been inactive this season.

For the Rams, tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) is inactive and will be missed as a weapon in their offense. Higbee has 34 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns.