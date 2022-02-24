Ravens Re-Sign Tony Jefferson

The reunion between Tony Jefferson and the Ravens will continue.

Baltimore has re-signed the 30-year-old safety the team announced Thursday. Jefferson was signed to Baltimore's practice squad on Dec. 13 and was quickly elevated to the 53-man roster with the Ravens' secondary decimated by injuries. He performed as if he had never been away, leading the team with 10 tackles in Week 16 against the Bengals and ending the season with 18 tackles in four games, while also contributing on special teams.

For three seasons with the Ravens (2017-19), Jefferson was a defensive leader as a hard-hitting starting safety before a torn ACL in Week 5 of the 2019 season effectively ended his first tenure in Baltimore. He was released that offseason and missed the entire 2020 season.