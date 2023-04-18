Late for Work 4/18: Is a First-Round Wide Receiver a Ravens Smokescreen?

Ravens Draft Needs Include the Trenches

With the draft next week, The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer gave a final listing of the Ravens' draft needs and their current situation.

"The good news for the Ravens is that their roster, a month into free agency, doesn't have a lot of glaring, red-alert needs. The bad news: They don't have a lot of draft picks, either," Shaffer wrote.

The top two needs have been the same across the media landscape, noting cornerback and wide receiver as their biggest not. But Shaffer notes to "not overlook the lines," citing interior offensive line, outside linebacker and defensive line as their next areas to need.

Interior offensive line

"Ben Powers' departure in free agency leaves the Ravens in search of a new left guard, and it's unclear whether they have a suitable replacement lined up," Shaffer wrote. "Cleveland hasn't played much over his first two years in Baltimore. John Simpson struggled over his three seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mekari might be more durable and reliable as a swing tackle. With Kevin Zeitler entering the final year of his contract, the Ravens have to consider their future at right guard, too."

Outside linebacker

"The Ravens have good pedigree here. Bowser, a former second-round pick, should look more like he did in a breakout 2021 before a torn Achilles tendon cut into his 2022 season," Shaffer wrote. "Odafe Oweh, a 2021 first-round pick, won't have a shoulder injury hampering him this offseason, as he did last year. And David Ojabo, a first-round talent who fell to the second round last year because of a torn Achilles, should have a normal preseason. Now, though, the Ravens need production. Justin Houston, who led the team with 9 1/2 sacks last season, remains unsigned."

Defensive line