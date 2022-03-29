Late for Work 3/29: Ravens Reportedly Have Made 'Very Competitive Offer' to Bobby Wagner

Football Outsiders: Ravens Get a 'C' Grade for Offseason Moves

The Ravens have made several sound moves in free agency thus far, but Football Outsiders' Mike Tanier isn't overly impressed.

Here's the breakdown for how Tanier graded the Ravens' offseason moves:

Improved Roster: C-

Used Resources Well: C+

Coherent Plan: C

"Za'Darius Smith wriggling free before they could haul him into the boat was a big loss for the Ravens," Tanier wrote. "Most of their other moves have been roughly lateral: center Bradley Bozeman for tackle Morgan Moses, safety Marcus Williams for cornerback Anthony Averett. There are also lots of older in-house free agents in the wind at press time (Calais Campbell, Jimmy Smith, Brandon Williams, etc.). A few will likely return, but the Ravens won't be able to afford many."

It's all subjective, but I wouldn't call the signing of Moses and Williams lateral moves. A strong case can be made that they were shrewd moves that made the Ravens better on both sides of the ball.

Would A.J. Green Would Be Valuable Bargain for Ravens?

Would one of the Ravens' all-time biggest nemeses be a good fit with the team next season?

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox looked at the best fits for "bargain-bin free agents," and he believes Baltimore would be a good landing spot for wide receiver A.J. Green.

The Ravens like their young wide receiving corps, which is led by Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Rashod Bateman and also includes Devin Duvernay and James Proche II, but it doesn't seem out of the question for them to add an affordable veteran to the group.

"He's not well-suited for a rebuilding team, but the veteran would be a fine addition to a win-now squad," Knox wrote. "The Packers could consider Green as a complementary piece. He would also be a solid fit for the Baltimore Ravens, who have struggled to provide Lamar Jackson with reliable perimeter targets."

The 33-year-old Green was a seven-time Pro Bowler in nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals before spending the past two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

Green had 54 catches for 848 yards last season, his best numbers since 2017.

Free agent Sammy Watkins filled the veteran receiver role last season for the Ravens, but he posted career lows in receptions (27), yards (394) and touchdowns (one). He missed four games, marking the seventh consecutive season in which he's been sidelined for multiple games due to injury.

Green, who has had injury issues of his own in the past, missed only one game during his two seasons in Arizona, and that was for testing positive for COVID-19.

On a side note, Knox also identified the Ravens as a good fit for edge rusher Arden Key, who reportedly visited the team last week.