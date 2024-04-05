Late for Work: 'Nothing Not to Like' About Ravens Re-Signing Kyle Van Noy

Zrebiec's Seven-Round Mock Draft Has Ravens Trading Out of First Round

Zrebiec conducted a Ravens seven-round mock draft. He began with a trade in the first round that had the Ravens sending pick No. 30 to the Las Vegas Raiders for a second-round pick (No. 44) and third-round pick (No. 77).

"If one of the better offensive tackles is still available, such as Georgia's Amarius Mims or Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton, or a top cornerback, such as Clemson's Nate Wiggins, the Ravens should stand pat and make a pick," Zrebiec wrote. "However, the bet here is those guys won't be available and Baltimore is looking at several players who grade out similarly to the options it'll have at No. 44. Trading back and setting up for a significant Day 2 of the draft would make sense.

"According to trade charts, moving back 14 spots and out of the first round while picking up a relatively early third-round pick would represent a win for the Ravens. The Raiders, though, want a quarterback in this draft. Getting back into the first round to land Washington's Michael Penix Jr. or Oregon's Bo Nix, thus getting a fifth-year option year on the player, for the cost of a third-round pick is a small price to pay."

Here's a look at Zrebiec's Ravens picks for Rounds 2 and 3:

Round 2, No. 44 (from Raiders): Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

"Suamataia is one of the second-tier prospects who figures to come off the board either late in the first round or early in the second. Suamataia is big (6-foot-4, 329 pounds), athletic for a guy his size and has experience playing right and left tackle. He has the necessary footwork and physical traits to perform in different blocking schemes. There are questions about how high his ceiling is, and there are things he'll need to work on, but the Ravens believe they have one of the best offensive line coaches in Joe D'Alessandris and they'll have confidence they can get the most out of Suamataia."

Round 2, No. 62: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

"Melton, a fast-rising prospect, has so many traits the Ravens look for in corners. He offers size and length at 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds. He can run (he was timed at 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine). He has ball skills (eight college interceptions, four fumble recoveries and 22 pass breakups). He can play both outside and in the slot. He's also a skilled special teams performer, having blocked four kicks in college. That he had a great Senior Bowl week, which the Ravens put a lot of stock in, is icing on the cake."

Round 3, No. 77 (from Raiders): Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

"Polk is projected as a Day 2 guy after a breakout final college season in which he had 69 catches for 1,159 yards, averaged 16.8 yards per reception and scored 10 touchdowns. He's not a burner, but he has good hands and a wide catch radius. He plays to his size at 6-foot-1 and 203 pounds, and he's adept at snagging jump balls and making contested catches. He'd help diversify a wide receiver corps that lacks size and jump-ball ability."

Round 3, No. 93: Dominick Puni, G, Kansas

"In Ben Cleveland, Andrew Vorhees, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and Josh Jones, the Ravens have enough internal starting guard candidates that they won't feel like they have to reach at the position. But if the right guy is available, they won't hesitate to pull the trigger. … Puni is well-built at 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds and has very good feet for a big man. His pass blocking is ahead of his run blocking, but the total package and his experience suggest he'll be ready to compete for a starting job from the jump."

Derrick Henry Juked Marlon Humphrey About Signing With Ravens

Perhaps no one was more surprised when Derrick Henry agreed to sign with the Ravens last month than Marlon Humphrey, who was Henry's college teammate at Alabama.

Humphrey told the story on a recent episode of his "Punch Line” podcast about how Henry gave no indication that he was talking with the Ravens when exchanging texts with Humphrey the day before the deal was announced.

Humphrey said DeCosta had contacted him and revealed that he was talking with Henry and wanted to know Humphrey's thoughts about him. Never shy about recruiting free agents to Baltimore, Humphrey offered to talk to Henry, but he said DeCosta firmly rejected the offer.

"He's like, 'No. Do not mess up what I'm doing.' He made it very clear," Humphrey said.

Humphrey did get the OK from DeCosta to "speak casually" with Henry. However, the star running back did not take the bait when Humphrey reached out. Henry never mentioned anything about the Ravens.