Late for Work 6/9: Ravens' Revamped Defense Could Be Dominant

Browns Executive: Hiring Sashi Brown as Team President Is a 'Really, Really Smart Move'

The Baltimore Sun's Childs Walker wrote an in-depth profile on Sashi Brown and the unique path he took to becoming the Ravens' team president.

One of the main takeaways from the article is how Brown changed the culture in the Browns organization during his time there as executive vice president of football operations in 2016-2017.

The Browns were coming off eight consecutive losing seasons when he took the job, and he understood that they might need to get worse before they got better. Cleveland went 1-27 during Brown's tenure, but he laid the foundation for the team becoming significantly more competitive and winning a playoff game in 2020, its first postseason appearance and victory since 2002.

"[Andrew] Berry and [Paul] DePodesta, who are running the team now, said the Browns could not have made the playoffs in 2020 without Brown's foresight in stockpiling draft picks and clearing salary cap room," Walker wrote.

DePodesta said: "One of the things that's really too bad is that he didn't ultimately get to enjoy the successes that we have had. Because he's responsible for a lot of it. He laid down a lot of the foundation, which was awfully, awfully difficult at the time."

Berry, the Browns' current general manager, said he never saw Brown lose faith in his plan or turn cold to the people around him.

"He is very secure in his skin," Berry said. "He was the same guy every day, a steady hand to guide the ship when the ship was going through very turbulent waters. … That consistency was something that all of us as younger executives took with us, something that we really learned from Sashi."

DePodesta, the Browns' chief strategy officer, believes the Ravens made a smart decision in hiring Brown to succeed Dick Cass, who retired in February after 18 years as team president.