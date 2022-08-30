Ravens Make Roster Cuts to 53

Aug 30, 2022 at 04:08 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

generic-uapc
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos

The Ravens cut their roster to 53 by 4 p.m., along with the rest of the NFL.

Here are the Ravens' 2022 roster cuts:

Waived

  • RB Tyler Badie
  • QB Anthony Brown
  • NT Isaiah Mack
  • FB Ben Mason
  • LB Zakoby McClain
  • RB Nate McCrary
  • OLB Jeremiah Moon
  • DT Rayshad Nichols
  • TE Tony Poljan
  • WR Makai Polk
  • DB David Vereen
  • WR Binjimen Victor
  • DB Ar'Darius Washington
  • WR Raleigh Webb
  • LB Chuck Wiley

Waived/Injured

  • WR Shemar Bridges
  • DT Aaron Crawford
  • OLB Daelin Hayes

Released/Vested Veteran

  • S Tony Jefferson
  • G Kahlil McKenzie
  • OLB Steven Means
  • CB Kevon Seymour
  • OT David Sharpe
  • DE Brent Urban
  • CB Daryl Worley

Related Content

news

10 Takeaways From Ravens' Roster Cutdown

The Ravens opted to keep 11 offensive linemen and five tight ends on their initial 53-man roster. Baltimore has just two healthy outside linebackers as of now.

news

News & Notes: Two Ravens Receivers Return to Practice, Ronnie Stanley Still Out

Anthony Weaver believes rookie Travis Jones can 'defy the odds' and speed up his recovery from a knee injury. Mark Andrews likes how Nick Boyle looks. Charlie Kolar is focused on learning during his recovery.

news

Reports: Ravens Expected to Sign RB Kenyan Drake

Veteran running back Kenyan Drake, a former starter with the Cardinals and Raiders, is reportedly expected to sign with the Ravens.

news

Late for Work 8/30: Dan Orlovsky Predicts Lamar Jackson Will Be Better Than 2019, Win MVP Again

Running back Kenyan Drake reportedly is visiting the Ravens today and is expected to sign. Three questions that will help determine today's roster moves. The Ravens reportedly are cutting Tony Jefferson. More praise for rookies Tyler Linderbaum and Isaiah Likely.

news

News & Notes: Ronnie Stanley Doesn't Practice, Still a Chance He Plays Week 1

Ravens feel 'really good' about Tyus Bowser's recovery. John Harbaugh is keeping the left guard plan under wraps. Harbaugh's take on Tyler Linderbaum's debut. National pitcher Josiah Gray visits Ravens practice.

news

Ravens Make One Cut on Monday

Baltimore waived center Jimmy Murray Monday, 24 hours before the cutdown to 53.

news

Cover Story: J.K. Dobbins Is Back, And Will Still Be Great

The Ravens' second-year running back suffered a torn ACL in the final preseason game, but this is just another detour in his promising career.

news

Around the AFC North: Najee Harris 'Just Now Getting Over' Lisfranc Sprain, Steelers Dealing With Injuries

Bengals have big plans for rookie safety Dax Hill. Browns pass rusher Chris Odom suffers a season-ending knee injury in preseason finale.

news

Late for Work 8/29: Biggest Surprises in Pundits' Roster Predictions

Preseason injury scares across the NFL breed confidence in Ravens' decision to rest starters. Tyler Linderbaum impresses in short sample size. Jordan Stout could be 'the NFL's best punter' already.

news

Poe Is Resting Comfortably, Awaiting Further Tests

Poe was carted off the field at the end of the inaugural mascot classic and is icing his knee.

news

Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Commanders, Preseason 3

New wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was the star Saturday night, as the Ravens extended their NFL-record preseason winning streak to 23 games.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising