Ravens Make Roster Cuts to 53

The Ravens cut their roster to 53 by 4 p.m., along with the rest of the NFL.
Here are the Ravens' 2022 roster cuts:
Waived
- RB Tyler Badie
- QB Anthony Brown
- NT Isaiah Mack
- FB Ben Mason
- LB Zakoby McClain
- RB Nate McCrary
- OLB Jeremiah Moon
- DT Rayshad Nichols
- TE Tony Poljan
- WR Makai Polk
- DB David Vereen
- WR Binjimen Victor
- DB Ar'Darius Washington
- WR Raleigh Webb
- LB Chuck Wiley
Waived/Injured
- WR Shemar Bridges
- DT Aaron Crawford
- OLB Daelin Hayes
Released/Vested Veteran
- S Tony Jefferson
- G Kahlil McKenzie
- OLB Steven Means
- CB Kevon Seymour
- OT David Sharpe
- DE Brent Urban
- CB Daryl Worley