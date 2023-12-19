Ravens Eye View: How the Ravens Ran Over the Jaguars

Jaguars didn't just shoot themselves in the foot at the end of the half.

There was a potential turning point in the game at the end of the first half when the Jaguars hit a 36-yard pass to Zay Jones that put Jacksonville at the 5-yard line.

The Jaguars could have spiked the ball, stopped the clock, and kicked a field goal to trim the Ravens' lead to seven points (10-3) at halftime. Instead, they went for a touchdown on a quick throw in the flats.

That's a play that teams often use in that kind of hurried situation because if the defender is even slightly a step behind on a surprise play, it can be an easy score. However, it's a situation the Ravens defense has practiced for, and they executed perfectly.