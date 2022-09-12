News & Notes: 'We've Got to Keep Improving' Run Game

The Ravens had just 63 yards rushing against the Jets in Week 1, including 11 yards in the first half.

It's just a one-game sample, but the Ravens expect to be more effective running the football, even without J.K. Dobbins (knee) who was inactive. The Jets crowded the line of scrimmage and tried to eliminate running lanes, but Head Coach John Harbaugh wants more production on the ground.

"The run game got better as the game went on," Harbaugh said. "We've got to keep improving that. They were very determined to stop the run and the RPO's. You could see on first and second down, that was their plan to try to take those away. At times they did a really good job. Especially in the first half."

Newly acquired running back Kenyan Drake (11 carries, 31 yards) provided a spark in the second half and handled the bulk of the touches while Mike Davis (11 yards) and Justice Hill (4 yards) each had just two carries. The distribution of carries will likely vary from week to week, but Harbaugh liked what he saw from Drake in his Ravens debut.

"He's still learning the offense in terms of the eyes, assignments, formations, where to line up, routes to run, protections," Harbaugh said. "There's carryover but it's not the same from team to team. It got better as the game went on, got a little more confident. He's a veteran back, knows how to run the ball. Still young enough to have a lot of juice. Same with Mike. I thought Justice did a nice job, too."

An improved rushing attack would also make Baltimore's play action passing game more effective. Lamar Jackson's 55-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman came after Jackson faked a handoff to Drake and rolled right, giving Bateman time to streak down the center of the field.