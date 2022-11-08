Late for Work 11/8: Ravens 'Looked Like a Super Bowl Contender' in Win Over Saints

Russell Street Report's Tony Lombardi: "Mike Macdonald put together a great game plan with a variety of fire zone blitzes that were at times well disguised, including stunts that took blockers out of the play to enable teammates to loop around or rush unabated to the quarterback. The Ravens defense could be dangerous down the stretch."

Blessings Recounted by Media as Ravens Hit Their Bye Week

As triple-zeroes on the scoreboard finalized Monday's matchup, the Ravens officially began their bye week. As the Ravens enjoy a game-free week, media members chimed in with what the Ravens may be thankful for.

Zrebiec: "Add in the fact that the Ravens should have key offensive pieces like Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews, plus a potential key defensive piece in rookie edge rusher David Ojabo, ready after the bye and John Harbaugh's team has plenty to feel good about."

The Baltimore Sun's Jonas Schaffer: "On Monday, with their depleted offense and quarterback Lamar Jackson running hot-and-cold, they needed all the help they could get from coordinator Mike Macdonald's unit. The group delivered, led by the ageless Justin Houston. A three-game winning streak will feel good back in Baltimore. A three-game winning streak heading into a bye? Even better."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley: "Silver lining: Jackson was spreading the ball around. Without his top two targets -- Andrews and Bateman -- Jackson became more unpredictable in distributing the ball. He hit eight different players on his first eight passes and finished with throws to 10 players, tying a career high. Andrews and Bateman accounted for 39% of the Ravens' receptions in the first eight games, and while Baltimore is more dangerous with them, the Ravens appeared to be more balanced without them."

Baltimore Beatdown's Dustin Cox: "The Ravens enter their bye on a three-game winning streak after a comfortable victory over the Saints. It wasn't always pretty, but Baltimore was in control of the game for the better part of 60 minutes on Monday night. The defense continues to improve every week as they get healthier. The offense has some stuff to clean up over the bye, but the arrow is firmly pointing up for this team as they face a seemingly soft schedule going forward."

Touchdown Breakdown Leaves Former Players Confused

With just over four minutes remaining and a 21-point lead, a head-scratching play occurred when safety Chuck Clark opted not to tackle or knock Saints tight end Juwan Johnson out of bounds.