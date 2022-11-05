Ravens Saturday Transcripts: Week 9 at New Orleans Saints (11/5)

HEAD COACH JOHN HARBAUGH

Opening statement:"We have a report; we have Dylan Steele [daughter of SVP of Communications Chad Steele] going against Mia Rosengarten [daughter of football performance coach Sam Rosengarten] in 12-year-old softball. The Lasers versus the Hotshots; it's an ongoing competition. Oh, it's over now? (SVP of Communications Chad Steele: "No, no, 11-0 Hotshots.")Whose dad do you think [he is], Hotshots or Lasers? (laughter) So, we have that for you. Any other information you guys are looking for?"

What kind of a challenge is going against RB Alvin Kamara, especially when he is a guy who can line up anywhere on the field? _(Jamison Hensley) _"That's the big part of the challenge, and also, he does it so well. He can pretty much play any spot; they run him on different kinds of routes when he's out of the backfield, on the line of scrimmage, they move him around. He's played wildcat; I don't know why he would with 'No. 7' [Taysom Hill] back there, but he can do it all."

Knowing how hard it is to keep TE Mark Andrews off the field, how is he progressing? _(Luke Jones) _"He's progressing well."

A player we haven't asked about in a while is ILB Josh Ross, who is on IR. How is he doing and has there been any update regarding his status? _(Kyle Barber) _"He's doing well. I talked to him as a matter of fact yesterday walking out of the building. He's pretty excited; I think he's close. It's just a matter of when he comes off, and then we'll start working with him as soon as the docs and [head certified athletic trainer] Adrian [Dixon] take him off, and [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] puts him onto the practice [squad]."

How quickly has ILB Roquan Smith picked up the defense? _(Todd Karpovich) _"He's doing well. I talked to him as a matter of fact yesterday walking out of the building. He's pretty excited; I think he's close. It's just a matter of when he comes off, and then we'll start working with him as soon as the docs and [head certified athletic trainer] Adrian [Dixon] take him off, and [executive vice president and general manager] Eric [DeCosta] puts him onto [the roster] to practice."

We didn't see WR Demarcus Robinson at practice. Are you concerned about your numbers at wide receiver? _(Jamison Hensley) _"Always concerned, yes; always concerned about those kinds of things."

Did WR Demarcus Robinson tweak his groin during practice yesterday? (Childs Walker) _"I don't really remember to be honest with you … That's not really being honest, completely, because I actually do remember, but my point is I'm really not going to share it with you. _(laughter)Is there a nicer way to say it? I don't even know. You're probably getting the sense I'm not going to give you any injury information today, because it's not in our best interest as I see it right now. Or, I don't remember; one of the two." (laughter)

Going to a very loud stadium for Monday Night Football, did you work on the silent count with the offensive line this week? _(David Andrade) _"We worked really hard on that this week. It's the road, and it's loud, but it's even extra loud there. That's one of the places that's one of the loudest places in the league. It's indoor, obviously. We've been there a few times; we've been there obviously for the Super Bowl, but we were also there for Monday Night Football in the last few years. We just know how loud it's going to be, so we've spent a lot of time on that."

Are the lights in the stadium going to stay on? (Todd Karpovich) _"Are the lights going to stay on? That's a good question for the local government there in New Orleans." _(laughter)

OLB TYUS BOWSER

On if he feels like he's ready to play on Monday:"Yes, I'm feeling good. I'm good and feeling confident, so [I'm] looking forward to it."

On what he thinks the biggest challenge will be for him come Monday night:"I've been working hard this entire time, and my only focus is just getting better each and every day. Like I said, I'm confident in where I am. That's pretty much where I'm going with it right now."

On how he knows when he's feeling good:"I've been doing this for a long time. I know my body; I take care of my body. So, when I know I'm ready, I know I'm ready."

On adding ILB Roquan Smith to the defense:"It's great. He [Roquan Smith] has a great energy to him. [He's a] great player, as everyone knows, especially in the NFL. It's just a great addition for us. So, I'm looking forward to having him on the field, helping us out."

On if he was targeting a specific timeframe for his return after the injury:"No, my only focus was just taking it a day at a time. Whatever day it is, I'm just focused on getting better, and that's just what I've been worried about. I'm not really too focused on when I'll be back; just confidentially how I'm feeling and where I feel like I'm at to help this team win."

On if he expects to play on Monday night:"If you see [No.] 54 on the field, that's when you'll know."

On if he's excited about the potential of the outside linebackers room, given the additions and return of once-injured players:"Yes, man, it's awesome. These guys have been working hard; these guys have been dialed in ever since they stepped foot here. And like you said, everybody is just doing their job, [and] we're getting people back, so I'm looking forward to really seeing what this – especially at outside linebacker – group can do. But we've been doing a great job just communicating and being together as one and just taking advantage of every moment."