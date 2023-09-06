Late for Work: 'Scariest Offense in the League,' But Ravens' Super Bowl Hopes Hinge on the Defense

Predictions for How Ravens' Receivers, J.K. Dobbins, Patrick Queen Will Fare This Season

Want more predictions? Of course you do.

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer and Kris Rhim made 10 predictions for the 2023 Ravens. Here's a look at some of the more compelling ones:

Two Ravens will have over 1,000 receiving yards.

"Much has been made about the Ravens' offseason investments at wide receiver. General Manager Eric DeCosta retooled the room, adding Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor. On paper, the group appears to be the best collection of receivers the Ravens have had in recent memory, and maybe in franchise history. That should make life easy for tight end Mark Andrews, who has led the team in receiving yards in three of his years in Baltimore.

"The challenge of this prediction is figuring out just who will hit 1,000 yards this season. Andrews seems like a lock, but could he see fewer targets with the talent at receiver? Could there be an equal distribution of targets that keeps a handful of players hovering under 1,000 yards?"

J.K. Dobbins will lead all NFL running backs in yards per carry.

"Considering he's done it once before, this isn't too outlandish. As a rookie in 2020, Dobbins averaged 6 yards per carry, second on his own team — Jackson happened to lead the NFL (6.3 yards) — but first among running backs leaguewide. A catastrophic knee injury in the 2021 preseason cost him a shot at the crown the next two years. But even without a breakaway gear, Dobbins was one of the NFL's most productive backs late last season.

"After returning from arthroscopic knee surgery in Week 14, he averaged 6.6 yards per carry on 14 attempts per game over four regular-season games and the Ravens' playoff loss. Even more impressive, Dobbins averaged 1.7 rushing yards over expectation per carry in that stretch, according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, a mark that would've been a runaway No. 1 overall last year. Dobbins might not get the heavy workload he covets entering a contract year. The Ravens' offensive line might not be as stable as it was last year, either. But if Dobbins' long speed has returned, and Jackson's back to threatening defenses as a runner, he could again be ruthlessly efficient."

Patrick Queen will lead the team in sacks.

"Outside linebacker Justin Houston led the Ravens last season with 17 quarterback hits, which tend to be predictive of sack totals. Unsurprisingly, he also had a team-high 9.5 sacks. (According to ESPN, pass rushers typically turn about 45% of their hits into sacks in a given year.) Just behind Houston in quarterback hits was Patrick Queen, who tied for second with 14. Surprisingly, that translated to only five sacks, a career high for the inside linebacker but only fourth-most on the Ravens.

"As a blitzer, Queen was one of the NFL's best and most active inside linebackers last year, finishing just behind Houston (14.2%) in overall win rate (14.1%), according to Pro Football Focus. He has the strength to bowl over smaller running backs in pass protection and, after dropping his playing weight this offseason, looked even faster as a blitzer during training camp. Could Queen reach nine sacks, as former LSU teammate Devin White did three years ago in the middle of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense? It's possible. But even seven or eight might be enough to lead a Ravens team without a sure-thing edge rusher."

