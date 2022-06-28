Late for Work 6/28: Ravens Secondary Is Ranked No. 1 by Pro Football Focus

At cornerback, the Ravens have one of the league's best duos in Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, and they added Kyle Fuller this offseason. Those three have a combined seven Pro Bowl appearances and four All-Pro selections. Baltimore also drafted cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion Williams in the fourth round, and both rookies were impressive in minicamp.

Whether Peters can return to form after missing all of last season will go a long way in determining just how good the secondary can be.

"Of all the injuries the Ravens suffered last season, losing Peters to an ACL tear in training camp may have been the most significant," The Ringer's Steven Ruiz wrote. "Baltimore missed his playmaking in the secondary, as the team finished with just nine interceptions in 2021. But more than that, his absence made former Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale's aggressive brand of man coverage a lot harder to play.

"Peters' return will not only make [new Defensive Coordinator Mike] Macdonald's life a lot easier, but it should also have the same effect on Humphrey, the superstar of the secondary. Without another reliable corner across from him, the Ravens had to move Humphrey around a lot in 2021, which coincided with his worst season as a starter. Now that Peters is back, he should have a more consistent role."

The Ravens also are deep at safety, with Hamilton and coveted free agent Marcus Williams joining returning starter Chuck Clark. Veteran Tony Jefferson, Geno Stone and Ar'Darius Washington also are in the mix. There's also the versatile Brandon Stephens, who can play either safety or cornerback.

"The Ravens don't often bid on the top available free agents, yet they landed Williams after his market didn't swell like many expected it would," The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec wrote. "Williams, who is just 25, gives the Ravens the rangy, ball-hawking free safety they've lacked in recent years. The Ravens defense depends heavily on strong coverage on the back end and forcing turnovers, so Williams should be a nice fit."

The loaded secondary significantly increases the Ravens' chances of having one of the top defenses in the league this season.