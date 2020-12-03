Ravens Show Depth of Roster After COVID-19 Call-Ups

Did you notice that Nick Moore replaced Morgan Cox as the long snapper, the first time Cox had not played in 93 games? You would have definitely noticed if Moore had made a huge mistake. Instead, he handled the pressure and enjoyed a smooth night.

If the 2020 season has taught us anything, it's that you never know from week to week how circumstances may change. The Ravens lost the game, but seeing so many solid performances from players up and down their roster only enhanced their confidence they will start winning again, especially as more starters return.

"There's a lot of fight in this team," guard Bradley Bozeman said. "This team is full of fighters. They came in, they came into the fight, they were ready to roll. We're going to get a lot of guys healthy back. We're going to just build from here. This is just the beginning. So, we're ready to work."