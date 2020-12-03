Ravens Show Depth of Roster After COVID-19 Call-Ups

Dec 03, 2020 at 02:35 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120320-Castillo-Harris

The Ravens pride themselves on having a deep roster, with numerous players ready to perform when called upon regardless of the circumstances.

That was displayed in Pittsburgh and it will come in handy during December with the Ravens (6-5) fighting for their playoffs lives.

Baltimore took the field without nine starters, including seven Pro Bowlers, yet gave the Steelers much more than many expected in a 19-14 loss.

Undrafted rookie Trystan Colon-Castillo was solid, playing every snap at center. Luke Willson, who signed with the team Nov. 17, led the tight end group with 37 snaps. Veteran 37-year-old cornerback Tramon Williams, who was signed a week before Willson, played 45 snaps at cornerback and filled in admirably after Jimmy Smith left with a groin injury.

Aaron Crawford, another undrafted rookie, played 21 snaps in the defensive line rotation with Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike and Jihad Ward all unavailable. Undrafted outside linebackers Chauncey Rivers (15 snaps) and Aaron Adeoeye (eight) also made their NFL debut.

New players also made their mark on special teams. Cornerback Davontae Harris, who was claimed off waivers Nov. 18, caused a fumble with a perfectly-timed hit on punt coverage that was recovered by Anthony Levine Sr. Harris played 17 snaps on defense and 11 on special teams. He also broke up a potential touchdown pass late in the game.

Did you notice that Nick Moore replaced Morgan Cox as the long snapper, the first time Cox had not played in 93 games? You would have definitely noticed if Moore had made a huge mistake. Instead, he handled the pressure and enjoyed a smooth night.

If the 2020 season has taught us anything, it's that you never know from week to week how circumstances may change. The Ravens lost the game, but seeing so many solid performances from players up and down their roster only enhanced their confidence they will start winning again, especially as more starters return.

"There's a lot of fight in this team," guard Bradley Bozeman said. "This team is full of fighters. They came in, they came into the fight, they were ready to roll. We're going to get a lot of guys healthy back. We're going to just build from here. This is just the beginning. So, we're ready to work."

Whether Colon-Castillo's performance at center leads to a larger role for him remains to be seen. Both players who had started previously at center this season, Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura, were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and unavailable against the Steelers. Colon-Castillo took advantage of an opportunity he didn't expect and held his own against one of the NFL's most talented defensive fronts. His lead block on Gus Edwards' 1-yard touchdown plunge was the key to the play. It has not taken long for Colon-Castillo to buy into Baltimore's culture.

"Everybody was involved and in tune with the game," Colon-Castillo said. "Nobody was checking out, nobody was quitting, and I think that's a testament to the organization. Obviously, you see all over the [team facility], 'Play Like A Raven.' The vets have instilled that into the younger guys, and a lot of younger guys, including myself, got an opportunity today."

Bozeman said Colon-Castillo was in tune with his offensive line mates, making checks and protection changes. Despite limited practice time leading up to the game, Baltimore used its sixth different offensive line combination and it performed cohesively.

"Trystan did an amazing job tonight communicating and making sure we were right on our assignments to make sure we were going to the right spots," Bozeman said. "We kind of roll through centers in practice just for these reasons. And so, we were very prepared with him coming in."

As the Ravens turn their attention to the Dallas Cowboys (3-8) who they host Tuesday night, Head Coach John Harbaugh is encouraged by what he saw collectively from the roster under challenging circumstances in Pittsburgh.

"I thought the guys that came in and played with the very limited time that we had, I thought they did a really good job," Harbaugh said.

Related Content

news

What the Steelers Said After Close Win Over Ravens

The Steelers were happy to win but frustrated with their performance, calling it a JV performance against a JV Ravens squad.
news

Late for Work 12/3: 'Team That Played the Best Did Not Win … Steelers Got Away With One'

Trace McSorley and Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown provide a spark late in the game. Trash talk after another close Ravens-Steelers game.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Steelers

The Ravens gave a memorable and inspiring performance, yes, even in defeat. It could be the start of something.
news

Short-Handed Ravens Show Grit in Narrow Loss to Unbeaten Steelers

The Ravens were without 17 players, including nine starters and seven Pro Bowlers due to COVID-19. Then they gave the Steelers a hard-fought game.
news

Robert Griffin III, Trace McSorley Battle Through Tough Assignment

Robert Griffin III overcame a tough beginning to make plays before pulling his hamstring. Trace McSorley threw the first touchdown pass of his career in relief.
news

Ravens Angry About Missed Delay of Game Penalty vs. Steelers

A delay of game penalty that wasn't called against Pittsburgh left Baltimore at the Steelers' 1-yard line when the first-half clock ran out.
news

Ravens Call Up 10 Practice Squad COVID-19 Replacements to Face Steelers

Three tight ends are among the 10 players promoted to the 53-man roster for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Steelers

Here's the information for how to tune into the Week 12 nationally-televised game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Steelers

See what the 'experts' are saying about who will win Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.
news

Late for Work 12/2: Predictions for Ravens vs. Steelers 

The Ravens and Steelers will make history playing on a Wednesday. Don't count Baltimore out even with a loss. Calais Campbell was the Ravens' best offseason buy.
news

Brandon Williams Ruled Out; Two Coaches Not Traveling to Pittsburgh

The Ravens have added a couple starters to the injury report and Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris and Running Backs Coach Matt Weiss will not travel because of illness.

Advertising