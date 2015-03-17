Ravens Sign Christo Bilukidi, Morgan Cox





On the day the Ravens officially signed their first new acquisition of the offseason in safety Kendrick Lewis, they also locked up a pair of their own free agents.

Baltimore signed unrestricted free-agent long snapper Morgan Cox and restricted free-agent defensive tackle Christo Bilukidi.

Cox, 28, is entering his sixth season with the Ravens. He is currently rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that he suffered in Week 7 last year and landed him on injured reserve.

Cox has been an important member of Baltimore's special teams unit throughout his career, and he's a third of the "Wolfpack" along with kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch. Tucker, Cox and Koch have been historically good together, and Tucker's 89.81 percent career field-goal percentage is the best in NFL history.

Bilukidi, 25, played in just four games for the Ravens last year after being claimed off waivers when he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent most of the year on injured reserve with an ankle injury that he also suffered in Week 7.

He recorded three tackles last year for Baltimore.