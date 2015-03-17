Ravens Sign Christo Bilukidi, Morgan Cox

Mar 17, 2015 at 09:18 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

17_CoxBilukidi_news.jpg


On the day the Ravens officially signed their first new acquisition of the offseason in safety Kendrick Lewis, they also locked up a pair of their own free agents.

Baltimore signed unrestricted free-agent long snapper Morgan Cox and restricted free-agent defensive tackle Christo Bilukidi.

Cox, 28, is entering his sixth season with the Ravens. He is currently rehabbing from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that he suffered in Week 7 last year and landed him on injured reserve.

Cox has been an important member of Baltimore's special teams unit throughout his career, and he's a third of the "Wolfpack" along with kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch. Tucker, Cox and Koch have been historically good together, and Tucker's 89.81 percent career field-goal percentage is the best in NFL history.

Bilukidi, 25, played in just four games for the Ravens last year after being claimed off waivers when he was released by the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent most of the year on injured reserve with an ankle injury that he also suffered in Week 7.

He recorded three tackles last year for Baltimore.

Signing Bilukidi gives the Ravens some young depth along the defensive line after the team traded defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and veteran defensive end Chris Canty.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Keaton Mitchell Is in Line for More Touches

No time for 'psychology' on fourth-quarter blown leads. John Harbaugh talks about Marcus Williams' limitations. Ravens can't let another QB loose.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Browns

Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell got the offense's highest grade and Zay Flowers had his best game yet.
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Leading Pass Rusher Injures Knee Ahead of TNF vs. Ravens

Losing inside linebacker Kwon Alexander for the season is next challenge for Pittsburgh's defense. Browns prove they can run effectively with backup offensive tackles.
news

Marlon Humphrey Day-to-Day With Calf Strain

Ronnie Stanley (knee) is listed as a non-participant for Monday's walk-through practice. Bengals have injury concerns with key players.
news

Late for Work: Pundits React to Ravens Blown Fourth Quarter Lead vs. Browns 

Pundits note the Ravens frustrating transgressions in late games. One pundit still sees the Ravens as the best in the NFL. Early Ravens vs. Bengals commentary. Kyle Hamilton = Victor Wembanyama?
news

What the Browns Said After Comeback Win vs. Ravens

The Browns give the Ravens their props but celebrate Deshaun Watson's grit in a comeback 33-31 win.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on the Ravens Falling Short Against Cleveland

The Ravens lost a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, and the plot in the AFC North thickened.
news

Ravens Defense 'Shocked' By Browns' Big Day

The Ravens gave up 178 rushing yards to the injury-hampered Browns and let Deshaun Watson get loose.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley Leave With Injuries in Loss

Marlon Humphrey left Sunday's game with an ankle injury and Ronnie Stanley suffered a knee injury. Other Ravens were banged up.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. Burns His Former Browns

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. took a third-down slant 40 yards to the end zone in the third quarter.
news

Keaton Mitchell Does It Again, This Time in Front of Dad

Ravens' rookie RB Keaton Mitchell ripped off a 39-yard run on the first offensive drive.
news

Marlon Humphrey Is Active, Morgan Moses Inactive vs. Browns

Marlon Humphrey will be in the lineup against the Cleveland Browns, but right tackle Morgan Moses will miss his second-straight game.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising