Ravens Sign Former Bears Starting Center Sam Mustipher 

Local product Sam Mustipher is returning home to play for the Ravens.

The Owings Mills native who grew up near the Under Armour Performance Center has been signed by the Ravens to add interior offensive line depth. Mustipher started 16 games at center for the Bears last season and has started 40 games for Chicago over the past three seasons.

Mustipher attended Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md. where he was a four-star recruit who chose Notre Dame over Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. A three-year starter for the Fighting Irish, Mustipher was a team captain who was signed to Chicago's practice squad after being an undrafted rookie in 2019.

The Ravens lost an experienced backup offensive lineman when center Trystan Colon signed with the Jets during free agency. Versatile offensive lineman Patrick Mekari can play all five positions, but Mustipher adds to the depth behind starting center Tyler Linderbaum.