Ravens Sign Kicker to 90-man Roster

Aug 17, 2019 at 09:49 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

081719_Cameron
K Cameron Nizialek

After trading Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings last weekend, the Ravens have signed another kicker to decrease the practice load on Justin Tucker and Sam Koch.

Cameron Nizialek, who kicked collegiately at both Columbia and Georgia, has been signed to Baltimore's 90-man roster. Nizialek began his college career as a kicker and punter at Columbia, then spent 2017 punting for Georgia as a graduate transfer where averaged 45.0 yards per punt.

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said after the Vedvik trade that the Ravens were looking to bring in another kicking leg for practices. Nizialek will handle those duties, with Baltimore starting four straight days of practices Saturday prior to Thursday's preseason game in Philadelphia. The Ravens will practice at the Under Armour Performance center Saturday and Sunday, then travel to Philadelphia for joint practices with the Eagles on Monday and Tuesday.

