Ravens Sign Free Agent Wide Receiver

The Ravens have signed wide receiver Tarik Black, who spent the final week of the 2022 season on Baltimore's practice squad.

Undrafted out of Texas in 2021, Black appeared in one NFL game with the Jets in 2022 and caught one pass for 10 yards. He spent his rookie season on the Colts' practice squad.

The 6-foot-3, 217-pound Black began his college career at Michigan, where he started as a true freshman in 2017 before being slowed by injuries. He suffered a broken left foot as a freshman and broke his right foot as a sophomore. As a junior at Michigan, Black played 11 games and caught 25 passes for 323 yards and one touchdown, sharing playing time with future NFL wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins.