Ravens Bring Back Veterans Eric Tomlinson, DeAndre Houston-Carson

The Ravens brought back a couple familiar veteran faces to the practice squad, signing tight end Eric Tomlinson and defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson.

Baltimore lost veteran defensive back Duron Harmon to the Chicago Bears Tuesday, as he was signed to their 53-man roster off the Ravens' practice squad. The Ravens had another open veteran practice squad spot after they signed outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game in Cleveland.

The Ravens also signed cornerback Tre Swilling to the practice squad and waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. (Maryland).

Tomlinson spent part of the 2020 season and all of 2021 with the Ravens. He started nine games across those two seasons, carving a niche as a strong blocking tight end. Tomlinson signed a one-year deal with the Broncos last offseason, then bounced to the Texans this offseason before being released on Aug. 29.

The Ravens haven't had a primary blocking tight end this season after Josh Oliver left in free agency and they didn't bring back Nick Boyle. Mark Andrews' backups, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, are stronger receivers than blockers at this point of their careers.

Houston-Carson signed with the Ravens on Aug. 14 in the middle of training camp but didn't make the 53-man roster or initial practice squad. He's a versatile defensive back in his eighth NFL season and started a career-high six games last year with the Bears.

Baltimore added Harmon on Sept. 12, a couple days after Marcus Williams suffered a pectoral injury. However, Harmon was not activated for a game, as the Ravens used Geno Stone in Week 2, then turned to Daryl Worley in Week 3 when Kyle Hamilton shifted primarily into the slot. Now Worley is dealing with a shoulder injury, but the Ravens could get Williams back on the field after he practiced fully twice last week.

Swilling went undrafted out of Georgia Tech last year and first signed with the Tennessee Titans before spending time on the practice squads of the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, respectively. He made the 49ers' practice squad this summer and was elevated to the active roster for two games this season.