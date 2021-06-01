Ravens Sign Undrafted Defensive Tackle Jovan Swann

Looking for his place in the NFL, undrafted defensive tackle Jovan Swann hopes he has found a landing spot with the Ravens.
The former standout at Indiana and Stanford signed with the Ravens on Tuesday and will join them at OTAs. Swann went to social media to post the news.
Swann was in rookie camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers and he recently worked out with the Houston Texans. The Ravens did not draft a defensive tackle and Swann can compete to add more depth at the position. Undrafted defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, who had been at OTAs with the Ravens, was waived/injured on Tuesday.
Swann spent his first three college seasons at Stanford where he played 32 games with 83 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Last season at Indiana, Swann had four tackles and a pass deflection in six games.