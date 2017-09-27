Ravens Sign Veteran Linebacker Jonathan Freeny





The Ravens have added veteran linebacker Jonathan Freeny, bolstering their depth at linebacker and on special teams.

Baltimore had an opening on the 53-man roster after placing defensive end Brent Urban on injured reserve (IR) with a Lisfranc foot injury that will require season-ending surgery.

Urban also spent his entire rookie season on IR (knee) and sat out 10 games as a sophomore due to a biceps injury. He stayed healthy last season and was expected to be a difference-maker when finally given the chance as a starter this year.

Urban marks the team's 16th player on IR, and that doesn't include tight end Dennis Pitta or linebacker Zachary Orr.

Freeny is in his sixth NFL season after going undrafted out of Rutgers in 2011. He started 11 games over the past two seasons for the New England Patriots. In 2015, he notched 50 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Before joining the Patriots, Freeny played three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and part of his rookie year with the Arena Football League's Chicago Rush.

The Ravens are listing the 6-foot-2, 255-pounder as an inside linebacker, where he helps offset the loss of undrafted rookie Bam Bradley (IR, knee) and Albert McClellan (IR, knee).