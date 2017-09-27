Ravens Sign Veteran Linebacker Jonathan Freeny

Sep 27, 2017 at 06:12 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

27_Sign_JonathanFreeny_news.jpg


The Ravens have added veteran linebacker Jonathan Freeny, bolstering their depth at linebacker and on special teams.

Baltimore had an opening on the 53-man roster after placing defensive end Brent Urban on injured reserve (IR) with a Lisfranc foot injury that will require season-ending surgery.

Urban also spent his entire rookie season on IR (knee) and sat out 10 games as a sophomore due to a biceps injury. He stayed healthy last season and was expected to be a difference-maker when finally given the chance as a starter this year.

Urban marks the team's 16th player on IR, and that doesn't include tight end Dennis Pitta or linebacker Zachary Orr.

Freeny is in his sixth NFL season after going undrafted out of Rutgers in 2011. He started 11 games over the past two seasons for the New England Patriots. In 2015, he notched 50 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Before joining the Patriots, Freeny played three seasons with the Miami Dolphins and part of his rookie year with the Arena Football League's Chicago Rush.

The Ravens are listing the 6-foot-2, 255-pounder as an inside linebacker, where he helps offset the loss of undrafted rookie Bam Bradley (IR, knee) and Albert McClellan (IR, knee).

Baltimore has also waived linebacker Boseko Lokombo and running back Jeremy Langford (injury settlement) from the practice squad and brought back tight end Ryan Malleck.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chuck Clark Says He Requested Trade, But Isn't Giving Up Starting Job Willingly

Safety Chuck Clark said he was 'definitely surprised' when the Ravens drafted Kyle Hamilton in the first round.

news

John Harbaugh's Hilarious Prediction for Rex Ryan on 'Amazing Race'

Head Coach John Harbaugh said his former defensive coordinator, Rex Ryan, will 'get lost right out of the gates.'

news

Lamar Jackson Won't Play in Preseason Finale

For the first time in his career, Lamar Jackson won't play at all in the preseason.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Ravens vs. Commanders

The Ravens close out the 2022 preseason with a home game against the Washington Commanders.

news

Mailbag: Will Ronnie Stanley Play Week 1?

Will the Ravens use more three tight end sets? Which players are candidates to be cut and re-signed? How many defensive backs will the Ravens keep?

news

Gus Edwards Placed on Reserve/PUP, Out At Least Four Games

Running back Gus Edwards will be sidelined for at least the first four weeks of the regular season as he rehabs his knee.

news

Ravens Officially Sign Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson

The veteran wide receiver adds experience and more depth to the roster competition.

news

Guide to Drafting Ravens in Fantasy Football

Here's some perspective on what fantasy football owners should expect from Ravens players in 2022.

news

What Tyler Huntley Credits for His 'Masterful' Preseason Play

The Ravens' backup quarterback is once again showing his value, as he's had just three incompletions this preseason.

news

The Breakdown: Mink's Five Thoughts on Ravens Preseason Win in Arizona

Led by Isaiah Likely, Baltimore's rookie class put on a show on national TV. Tyler Huntley is showing he could start on many other teams. Travis Jones' injury was a bummer, but the defensive line has depth.

news

Travis Jones Suffers Hyperextended Knee in Arizona

Rookie third-round draft pick Travis Jones will be out for the rest of the preseason, but not an extended period of time.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens vs. Cardinals Preseason 2

The Ravens and Cardinals will face off at State Farm Stadium at 8 p.m. ET for a nationally-televised FOX preseason game.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising