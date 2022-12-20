Ravens Sign Veteran Wide Receiver to Practice Squad

The Ravens signed former Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas to the practice squad prior to taking the field Tuesday.

Thomas was waived by Cincinnati on Nov. 21 after catching two passes for 38 yards in 10 games this season.

A sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2016, the 28-year-old Thomas has 30 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown during his seven-year career. His best season was 2020 when he had 13 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

To make room for Thomas, guard Zack Johnson was released from the practice squad.