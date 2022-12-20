Ravens Sign Veteran Wide Receiver to Practice Squad

Dec 20, 2022 at 01:59 PM
122022-Thomas
Julio Cortez/AP Photos
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas runs a route during the second half of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.

The Ravens signed former Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas to the practice squad prior to taking the field Tuesday.

Thomas was waived by Cincinnati on Nov. 21 after catching two passes for 38 yards in 10 games this season.

A sixth-round pick by the Rams in 2016, the 28-year-old Thomas has 30 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown during his seven-year career. His best season was 2020 when he had 13 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown.

To make room for Thomas, guard Zack Johnson was released from the practice squad.

In another roster move, inside linebacker Josh Ross has been designated for return to practice. Ross was the only undrafted rookie to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster, but was placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury Week 2 against the Dolphins.

