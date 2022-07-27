Ravens Sign Wide Receiver, Place Ben Cleveland on NFI List

The Ravens have signed wide receiver Bailey Gaither to the 90-man roster while placing guard Ben Cleveland on the non-football injury list.

Gaither was undrafted in 2021 after catching 135 passes for 2,227 yards and 18 touchdowns during his college career at San Jose State. The 6-foot-0, 188-pound Gaither was in the Packers' training camp last year and will join Baltimore's competition at wide receiver.