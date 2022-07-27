Ravens Sign Wide Receiver, Place Ben Cleveland on NFI List

The Ravens have signed wide receiver Bailey Gaither to the 90-man roster while placing guard Ben Cleveland on the non-football injury list.
Gaither was undrafted in 2021 after catching 135 passes for 2,227 yards and 18 touchdowns during his college career at San Jose State. The 6-foot-0, 188-pound Gaither was in the Packers' training camp last year and will join Baltimore's competition at wide receiver.
This is an important training camp for Cleveland, who is competing for the starting left guard spot with Ben Powers, Tyre Phillips and Patrick Mekari. A third-round pick in 2021, Cleveland played 12 games last season and started four.