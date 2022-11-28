Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 12 vs. Jaguars

The snap counts and grades are in from the Ravens' 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12:
- Gus Edwards led the running backs playing 50% of the offensive snaps after a two-game absence. Edwards gained 52 yards on 16 carries and scored on a powerful one-yard touchdown run that gave Baltimore a 19-10 lead in the third quarter. However, his crucial fourth-quarter fumble set up a Jaguars field goal that gave them a late lead. Edwards earned a 53.9 grade from Pro Football Focus and dominated the touches among running backs. Kenyan Drake (two carries, two yards) and Justice Hill (one carry, three yards) had limited opportunities.
- Josh Oliver played 61% of the offensive snaps, his second-highest percentage of the season. With rookie tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle) sidelined, Oliver was targeted a season-high six times and caught four passes for 76 yards against the team that drafted him in 2019. Oliver scored his first touchdown since Week 3 on a 12-yard reception in the fourth quarter that gave Baltimore a 27-20 lead. He also had a career-long 40-yard reception, and almost had another touchdown but couldn't haul in a high pass from Lamar Jackson in the third quarter. Oliver earned an 83.1 grade from PFF, third highest among Baltimore's offensive players.
- Odafe Oweh played a season-low 40% of the defensive snaps for the second straight week. His snaps have gradually decreased since the start of the season. Oweh played at least 81% of the defensive snaps in Baltimore's first five games, but he has not played more than 57% of the defensive snaps since Week 6. Tyus Bowser played 60% of the defensive snaps and Jason Pierre-Paul played 57% to lead the outside linebacker rotation.
- DeSean Jackson played just 10 snaps but caught two passes for 74 yards and made a huge 62-yard reception in the fourth quarter to set up Oliver's go-ahead score. Jackson was given the highest PFF grade (91.0) among Baltimore's offensive players, just ahead of Lamar Jackson (90.9). It was Lamar Jackson's highest PFF grade of the season.
- Broderick Washington earned Baltimore's highest defensive grade (83.8) and continued his strong play along the defensive line. Washington's first sack of the season came on Jacksonville's first offensive series when he dumped Trevor Lawrence for a 12-yard loss.
- Patrick Mekari started at left tackle in place of injured All-Pro Ronnie Stanley and played all 72 offensive snaps.
- Brandon Stephens played 81% of the defensive snaps, seeing his action increase with safeties Kyle Hamilton (knee) and Marcus Williams (wrist) out of the lineup.
- Calais Campbell had Baltimore's second-highest PFF defensive grade (78.9) and had three tackles and a sack against his former team.
- Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley saw one snap in the second quarter, lining up as a decoy on a short-yardage misdirection play. It was Huntley's first action this season.