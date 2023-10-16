Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Titans

The snap counts and Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades are in from the Ravens' 24-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Week 6.
Here's what stood out:
- Safety Geno Stone stepped in and stepped up when both starting safeties, Marcus Williams (hamstring injury) and Kyle Hamilton (ejection) went out. Stone finished with an elite 90.1 grade in 23 snaps. Stone's third quarter interception flipped the game's momentum and put him tied atop the NFL's leaderboard in interceptions. It's the second time Stone has topped a 90 grade this season, also doing so in Week 2 against the Bengals when he also got an interception.
- Left tackle Ronnie Stanley had a bounce back game, allowing just three hurries in 37 pass-blocking snaps. It was his best game of the season. After the Steelers' pass rush was a problem last week, the Ravens allowed just one sack and Lamar Jackson was under pressure on less than 30% of his drop backs, down from nearly 48% last week.
- Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney had a ridiculously high 47.4% pressure rate, per Next Gen Stats. He had nine quarterback pressures, five quarterback hits, and two sacks. It was his highest pressure rate in a game in the NGS Era (since 2016).
- Running back Gus Edwards saw the starter's share of the action, out-snapping Justice Hill 44-27. Rookie Keaton Mitchell, who was playing his first game, didn't get an offensive snap. He played 17 special teams reps.
- Wide receivers Nelson Agholor (37 snaps), Rashod Bateman (34 snaps), and Odell Beckham Jr. (29 snaps) had a fairly even split behind rookie Zay Flowers (63). Beckham, who ripped off a 32-yard catch and run, had the best grade of them all at 67.9.
- Cornerback Marlon Humphrey saw a larger workload in his second game back, playing 82% of the defensive snaps (all but 10). Humphrey didn't allow a single catch across his 23 coverage snaps, per Next Gen Stats.
- Ronald Darby had his best grade as a Raven (75.9) and Rock Ya-Sin also got a strong grade of 71.7. Ya-Sin saw more snaps (18) than Darby (10). Brandon Stephens once again played every defensive snap and shifted to safety at the end of the game when both starters were out.