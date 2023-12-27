Mailbag: Is There a Special Feeling Around Ravens?

Downing: This is a very good question and a tough one to answer without knowing the full extent of Hamilton's injury. Harbaugh said Monday after the game that the Ravens were optimistic about Hamilton's status, and an encouraging sign is that the second-year safety was still on the sideline at the end of the game rather than going to the locker room after the injury. Hamilton has played through the knee injury the last two games, and he's a tough player who will do everything he can to get back on the field.

I think this will come down to two main factors. The first is simply whether Hamilton is healthy enough to play. If he's able to move on the knee at a level where he feels comfortable, I expect him to play. This is a massive game where the Ravens have the potential to lock up the AFC's No. 1-overall seed, and they want their top lineup on the field. The second factor at play is the risk of making the injury worse by playing on it. If the medical staff feels that Hamilton is at risk of a more significant injury by playing, the team could opt to be cautious to ensure he's healthy for the postseason. Hamilton has arguably been the team's best defender and they want him on the field – in this game and the playoffs – and that decision will sit in the hands of the medical staff, Hamilton, and the coaches.