Late for Work 9/2: Ravens' Stock Is Rising With Pundits, But Two NFL Executives Aren't Buying In

In voting by NFL.com analysts, the Ravens received 15 votes to win the AFC North, while the Bengals got 10. Eight of the analysts who picked Cincinnati to win the division have Baltimore earning a wild-card berth.

"On paper, the Ravens are still one of the most talented teams in the league," NFL.com's Marcus Grant wrote. "On the field, they just need to stay healthy enough to show it."

The Athletic asked five anonymous NFL front-office veterans to rank the 16 teams in each conference, and the Ravens ended up at No. 3 behind the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

"They'll win their division," one of the voters predicted. "I don't know where Joe Burrow is (health-wise). Deshaun Watson will miss the first 11 games, and I don't know where he's at overall after the layoff. I don't know where the quarterback in Pittsburgh is. So I'm saying Baltimore may be the best team in that division with an easier schedule. Are the Ravens the third-best team in the conference? They are in better position than some of those AFC West teams even if they are not as good."

Surprisingly, two of the executives didn't think highly of the Ravens, as one ranked them as the 10th-best team in the AFC (one spot behind the Jacksonville Jaguars) and another put them at No. 11 (one spot behind the Steelers).

"They have no skill players at all other than Mark Andrews," the voter who ranked the Ravens 11th in the AFC said. "Who is Lamar [Jackson] going to throw to? All right, you are going to be a running team. That's great, except your line is not that good. That said, the 11th-best team in the AFC would probably be the fifth or sixth team in the NFC."

No offensive skill players? When healthy, J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards form a strong one-two punch at running back. Who will Jackson throw the ball to other than Andrews? I'm guessing wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who showed flashes last year in an injury-hampered rookie season, and rookie tight end Isaiah Likely, who has been a beast all preseason, will see their share of targets.

The offensive line isn't that good? The Ravens revamped the unit by drafting center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round and signing dependable and durable right tackle Morgan Moses. Moreover, there's a chance All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley will be ready for the Sept. 11 season opener, and the unit has significant depth.

Meanwhile, CBS Sports' John Breech ranked the Ravens as the most likely team to go from last place in 2021 to first place this year.

"In what might be an NFL first: The Ravens are actually FAVORED to win the AFC North one year after their last place finish. That reason alone made it easy to put the Ravens at the top of this list," Breech wrote. "The thing about Baltimore is that their 8-9 record in 2021 was arguably impressive when you consider how many players they lost to injury. I could try and list them all here, but I don't think there's enough bandwidth on the entire internet to go through every name. … Now that everyone's healthy, the oddsmakers like Baltimore's chances of making the playoffs and I have to say, I agree with them.

"Fortunately for the Ravens, the only big injury they've suffered so far this year is to their mascot, who had to be carted off the field during Baltimore's preseason finale."

Ravens' Four Most-Recent First-Round Picks Will Largely Determine the Team's Fate This Season

How much of an impact the Ravens' four most-recent first-round picks make will likely go a long way in determining how far the team goes this season.

As noted above, the Ravens are counting on Bateman to help improve the passing game and Linderbaum to help solidify the offensive line.

On defense, the team is looking for second-year outside linebacker Odafe Oweh to bolster the pass rush and rookie safety Kyle Hamilton to strengthen an already loaded secondary.

"The goal with Bateman is to force defenses to cover more ground, which means more space in the run game and clearer throwing lanes over the middle. The Ravens enjoyed both in 2019, when they steamrolled the league and Lamar had his best statistical year as a passer, so for Jackson, the benefits are obvious," The Ringer's Steve Ruiz wrote. "But Bateman isn't just going to step out on the field in Week 1 and command safety help right away. He has to prove he is a threat first.

"Throughout Ravens camp, he's looked the part. In the two days I was there, nobody could cover him, even a star like [Marlon] Humphrey."